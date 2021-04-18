George W. Bush goes full squish on the border

I am beyond disgusted. Charlie Spiering reports for the AP:

Former President George W. Bush urged Americans Friday to join him in supporting widespread amnesty for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children and those living in the country illegally. “Americans who favor a path to citizenship for those brought here as children, known as ‘dreamers,’ are not advocating open borders,” Bush wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. Bush pointed to former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program and called for a permanent amnesty for recipients.

A friend writes:

Whatever Kool-Aid Chief Justice Roberts drank that made him obsessed about his legacy, it seems that Bush 43 did as well. No mention of securing the border first and addressing the masses flowing into the country unabated. Why is it that when Dems get into power they go berserk exerting it and when Republicans do, they turn all squishy -- like the SCOTUS justices who were appointed by Republicans (Souter, Kennedy, Roberts et al). Say what you will about Trump’s personality, at least he governed as a conservative and didn’t give a crap about his legacy or what people thought of him.

My answer to my friend’s question is that Democrats’ control of the major institutions – especially the media and academe – give them the power to deeply influence if not control the perceptions of issues and people in the public’s mind. They have already won such thorough institutional dominance that we are left with the task of undermining those institutions themselves. The irony is gigantic, because conservatives normally are all about conserving the power of institutions, rituals, and the like.

We need to face the fact that we have swapped places with the left. They are all about exercising dominance through the existing institutions that they have completely subverted to their revolutionary goals. We have to fight to regain control – I call it “restoration” – of as many institutions as we can – returning them to their original principles, and subvert, undermine and replace those that have already been wrecked beyond recognition.

