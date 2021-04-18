Vichy Republicans attack Marjorie Taylor Greene’s America First Caucus

If Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman House member from Georgia, were a Democrat rather than a Republican, she would be a party and media darling. She’s courageous, principled, and is willing to go to the mat for her constituents. However, because she’s a Republican, the media treats her like the second coming of Hitler, and quislings in the Republican party routinely denounce her to appease CNN and the New York Times. That’s why the GOP shut down Greene’s pro-American, completely non-racist, America First Caucus plan.

CNN was pleased to report on Greene’s having to walk back her plan:

Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is scrapping the planned launch of her “America First” caucus after receiving blowback from leaders in her own party, despite confirming through a spokesperson on Friday that the caucus would launch. [snip] The flier promoting the new caucus calls for a “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and pushes a series of conspiracy theories about election integrity. The flier also outlined a nativist argument warning that “mass immigration” poses a threat to “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity.” [snip] The reversal from her office comes a day after top House Republican Kevin McCarthy indirectly referenced the congresswoman’s new caucus, tweeting, “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.” And GOP conference chair Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, responded to the reporting about the new caucus from Greene in a tweet. “Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage,” she wrote. “Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate.”

Here’s a rule of thumb: Accept that the GOP and its leadership have morphed into the conservative arm of the Democrat party. They are neither your friends nor America’s. That’s not invariably true but it’s often true.

With that rule in mind, I did something that Liz “I hate the Donald” Cheney and Kevin “I want Nancy to like me” McCarthy probably didn’t want me to do: I read the actual draft paper rather than relying on CNN to read it for me. It’s an excellent document. This post addresses the points raised in the CNN article.

On Election Fraud (notice how CNN again doth protest so much that the election was pure), the document accurately notes that “Both Democrats and Republicans have pointed out for years the systemic failures in our election tabulation” as well as noting that recent results “demonstrate a compromised integrity of our elections.” It then attacks the Democrats’ pet projects of voting by mail without ID requirements. Apparently, Cheney, McCarthy, and other Vichy Republicans oppose election integrity.

And what’s this about Greene demanding the purity of an Anglo-Saxon race in America? Well, no. What she says accurately is that “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” (Emphasis mine.)

Those political traditions include most of our civil rights, which started with the Magna Carta, appeared again in the English Bill of Rights of 1689, and finally in our own constitutional Bill of Rights. It seems that Vichy Republicans don’t like that.

On immigration, Greene makes the sensible argument that America has before never had the overwhelming immigration of completely unvetted people who get full welfare and have no obligation to assimilate. She points out that this is very damaging, socially and economically, for the people already here, a statement she makes without regard to race.

The influx of impoverished people primarily affects minorities. Blacks and legal Hispanic immigrants see their employment vanish, their wages diminish, their schools worsen, their housing options shrink and get more expensive, and their access to welfare become more difficult.

Illegal immigration would get me a cheaper gardener, but it destroys low-income, minority communities. Greene is the anti-racist. The Vichy Republicans, bought and paid for by a Chamber of Commerce invested in cheap, non-American labor, resent this too, as do the Democrats, of course.

There’s a lot more and it’s entirely consistent with Trump’s policies, all of which were aimed at improving the lot of American citizens and legal residents, regardless of race, color, creed, or country of origin. Don’t listen to CNN or the GOP, especially the Vichy Republicans. Read the draft American First Caucus proposal for yourself and reach your own conclusions. And here's another rule of thumb to remember: Greene may be a little loopy and intemperate, but she loves her country and her political enemies will always paint her in the worst light.

