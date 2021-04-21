Following the Chauvin verdict, there are two videos you should see

The Derek Chauvin trial and verdict may well mark a turning point in America. At one level, we’ve seen our criminal justice system reduced to one terrible message: Blacks win and Whites lose or your cities will burn. If true, this is a disaster for Black and White communities alike. At another level, this moment may be the prod that all Americans who believe in a free, colorblind society need to push them out of their comfort zones and into the ideological war being waged in America. Candace Owens has articulated the first level; while Ben Domenech has stated the second.

Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show after the verdict was rendered. During an entire hour-long show with no commercial breaks, Tucker spent almost every minute talking to people about the verdict. The worst person was a retired ex-cop from New York who applauded the verdict – except it became patently clear that he had absolutely no idea what the facts were and, instead, was reciting and relying upon propaganda. Tucker shut him down.

The best guest was Candace Owens, who was absolutely outraged by the messages seen in the trial’s conduct, the Democrat politicians’ statements, and the ultimate verdict sent regarding race and criminal justice in America.

Full @TuckerCarlson Interview w/ @RealCandaceO Reacting To The Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict & Calling Out The Left's Use Of The Mob To Get What They Want



Candace Owens: "This was not a fair trial. No person can say this was a fair trial."

Candace nailed the situation when she said we have “a pandemic of cowardice going on in this country.” In other words, as long as we have a Vichy GOP that functions as the marginally more conservative branch of the Democrat party, nothing will change.

And that leads to Ben Domenech’s monologue, in which he explains the battle for our nation’s soul. Again, this is not about the Republicans in Congress fighting over Chamber of Commerce issues or percentages on taxes. Instead, as Bonchie at Red State explains,

The monologue closes by pointing out the tension between those who want to govern themselves and an ever-growing segment of Americans and their chosen politicians who don’t believe you have the capability or the right to do so. That tension isn’t going to go away by making another appearance on Face the Nation or bleating about free trade. Yes, economic issues are important, but as Andrew Breitbart famously said, politics is downstream of culture. You can win the battle on tax rates today and wake up tomorrow to find the culture has moved so far past your position that you’ve lost the war.

Watch the whole thing and see what you think:

I know that some of you are put off by the fact that Domenech is married to Meghan McCain, a shrew whose intellectual home is The View. There, she engages in inane battles with such political luminaries (intense sarcasm) as Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Although she does support conservative principles, McCain attacked Trump non-stop and shilled for (and voted for) Biden. She’s part of why America is in the mess it’s in.

Still, Domenech is not the same person as his wife. Additionally, even a stopped watch is right twice a day -- and Domenech’s monologue, standing alone, is a good one when it comes to reminding us that we’re fighting a long war that’s shifted from a cultural battle to a political one.

