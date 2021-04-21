Biden’s statement following the Chauvin verdict was disgraceful

Biden was always a vicious buffoon. That is, he’s a man with a small, feral intelligence that he’s managed to leverage into power by sinking his talons into whatever racial or ideological hatred is popular at the time. In many ways, he was made for this moment, which culminated with him, as the current occupant of the White House, following a trial predicated on jury intimidation, with a statement oozing contempt for the nation he governs.

In the 1970s, when Biden entered the White House, he attached himself to the white supremacists and segregationists. By the 1980s, when their heyday had passed, he joined forces with Ted “Chappaquiddick” Kennedy,” an alcoholic, manslaughterer and the terror of decent women, to launch a racist attack against Clarence Thomas, a black man of dignity, intelligence, and integrity, solely because Thomas wasn’t prepared as a judge to jettison the Constitution to achieve leftist political ends.

In the 1990s, Biden reinvented himself as tough on crime. One of his signature accomplishments was the 1994 Crime Bill, which sent three generations of Black men to prison. It took Donald Trump to begin undoing its effects on the Black community, in which young men were raised by gangsters because their fathers were rotting in jail thanks to Joe Biden.

In the first decade of the 21st century, Biden went from voting for the Iraq war to being opposed to the Iraq war. Of course, on foreign policy, the one reliable thing was never to rely on Biden. Robert Gates famously said that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

In the second decade of the 21st century, Biden was vice president to a man whose stated goal was “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Throughout the Obama presidency, it became clear that Obama’s goal was to abandon the Constitution in favor of a socialist-style system with an all-powerful government and a people divided by race, with a system of government spoils determining winners and losers. Biden was on board.

At the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century, Biden branded himself as a pragmatic moderate as he ran his carefully scripted campaign from the basement of his house. Once he entered the White House, he promptly became the most radical, racist president since the years leading to the first American Civil War. Whether Obama is his puppet master or not, Biden is the third term in the three-act play of Obama’s fundamental transformation of the United States.

Inciting racial hatred is central to this third act and Biden, who studied at the feet of the hate-filled White segregationists in the early 1970s, is proving to be an adept hate-filled Black segregationist in the 2020s. From his first day in office, Biden’s focus on “equity” has had nothing to do with the Constitution’s promise that all Americans are entitled to equal treatment under the law. Instead, Biden is willing to use the full force of the federal government to resegregate America.

If one understands Biden’s background and his decades of hate-filled racial radicalism as a path to power, it’s easy to understand the slanderously anti-American statement he made after a jury that had been intimidated in every way possible found Derek Chauvin guilty of a variety of murder charges against a lifelong, often violent, felon in the process of dying from a massive overdose of illegal drugs.

Here are just the libels that Biden uttered against America and Americans in the first two minutes of his statement:

“It was a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole to see the systemic racism the vice president just referred to. The systemic racism that’s a stain on our nation’s soul. The knee on the neck of justice for black Americans.

Think about that: a police officer in one city follows the rules for dealing with an overdosing person, while surrounded by a large, threatening mob, and that suddenly becomes the symbol of a stain on the soul for all of America. Really?

Here are a couple of truths: It was a knee on the shoulder, not on the neck, and Black Americans would experience more justice if their underclass would commit fewer crimes. Also, considering how much Biden clearly despises racist America, I suggest he hop on the next plane to find a less racist nation. Oh, wait! There is no less racist nation. America is almost certainly the least racist nation in the world and that is thanks to the same Constitution Biden is busy shredding.

One doesn’t really need to listen to any more of the statement. The rest is pandering to a group of Americans who have been convinced that they are pathetic victims who are therefore freed of all obligations to follow the law. We can thank BLM’s trained Marxists, the leftists who have taken over American education, and the leftists infecting corporations, entertainment, and the Tech world for this warped outlook.

And here is Biden’s entire statement should you wish to watch it:

If Biden believes in the White privilege / Black victimization line he’s spouting, it would behoove him to leave the White House immediately. As long as he stays there, a symbol of systemic racism in America, he is, in his own words “a stain on our nation's soul.” The fact that he has no intention of leaving is the strongest argument one can make that he doesn't believe a word he’s saying.

IMAGE: YouTube screengrab.