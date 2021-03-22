Trump is preparing for his next act

Trump jump-started his presidential campaign because of his outsized presence on Twitter. Once he became president, he used Twitter to bypass a hostile media. He also used his tweets to capture the media’s attention while he got the real work done in the Oval Office. No wonder Twitter deplatformed him after the events on January 6. Now, though, a Trump insider is reporting that Trump has social media plans for his own: He’s got a new platform planned and wants to redefine social media.

Since Trump left the White House, there’s been a lot of speculation about how he planned to begin communicating once again with his supporters. Twitter wouldn’t have him back even if Trump wanted to resume that relationship, which he clearly doesn’t.

There was also speculation that Trump would move to one of the alternative platforms that promise to refrain from censoring all but illegal content (i.e., MeWe, Gab, and Parler). There was a problem for Trump, though, with migrating to any of those platforms.

First, he would be putting his thumb on the scale for one of them, thereby almost certainly harming the other two. Trump clearly didn’t want to play favorites. Second, Trump, the born leader, would once again find himself dependent on the goodwill of a third party. There was no way that would ever happen again.

For Trump watchers, therefore, it wasn’t a question of whether he would start his own social media platform, but when. On Sunday, Jason Miller, a senior advisor, finally released that information – soon, very soon:

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers. [snip] “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz“ on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.” Miller said he was unable to provide much more in terms of details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that “numerous companies” have approached Trump. “This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw “tens of millions of people.”

If any people around Trump or any of the people he’s been meeting with are reading this post, I have a few suggestions. It’s not enough to create a social media site. Trump needs to create a communication, finance, and platform empire. Anything he builds should include:

An end-to-end encrypted email service.

A credit card company that won’t prevent people from exercising their constitutional rights – especially their Second Amendment rights.

A bookseller that will allow the sale of any books that are not illegal -- but that will promote books dedicated to principles of constitutional liberty and societal rationality (i.e., not climate change, transgender madness, or Critical Race Theory).

A fundraising site that, unlike GoFundMe, will allow any legal fundraising to take place (again, while promoting fundraisers dedicated to the principles of constitutional liberty and societal rationality).

A stripe payment processor that won’t prevent legal credit card charges from going through if the processing company disagrees with the nature of the charge.

A bank to protect people from financial institutions that are so politicized that they refuse to do business with Donald Trump (and, soon, will refuse to do business with you).

A server that cannot remove sites that are engaged in legal activity (once again – say it with me – while promoting principles of constitutional liberty and societal rationality).

An entertainment business that produces movies, television shows, and magazines that promote…yeah, you know the drill now.

The possibilities for a true, liberty-based empire are endless. Such an empire could serve as a platform for Trump to return to the White House. It could also serve as a platform for Trump to play kingmaker for politicians who believe that it’s their responsibility to represent Americans and to cultivate everything that is magnificent about our country.

And no, I’m not worried about the survival of existing conservative businesses with which Trump’s new empire would compete. Instead, I expect strong competition fighting to get a piece of any new Trump empire. Rather than creating leftist-style monopolies, I hope that we see a variety of competitive enterprises that recognize that there are 75-80 million people who need an economy and media that serve them, rather than those who hate this nation.

IMAGE: Donald Trump. Public Domain.