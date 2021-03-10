Things that don't make sense, except to Democrats

There's sense, there's nonsense, and then there's Democrats.

They are pulling a host of things that make absolutely no sense to normal people.

Let's start with the vaunted stimulus package, which includes a paltry $1,400 tax credit for those with moderate incomes. Here's the real payout:

This bill was mostly kickbacks to special interest groups, yet most of the media cheered it on and buried this lard in the bills. Then they took polls of people who had no idea what was in the bill because they buried the truth and indoctrinated the public to later claim that a large majority supported the bill.

I am sure that states will use some of their large kickbacks to bail out their badly run pension systems also.

Why did states like California get a bailout, since they have collected more because of massive capital gains taxes?

Why is there any money in the bill for future years? Because they knew it was easier to hide this largesse of garbage in this bill than in regular budget bills.

One last question: Why would a pension bailout be in the COVID slush fund bill when the stock market has done very well?

Yet as Billy Dale says: "But wait, there's more." The Democrats' media allies have kept the home fires burning for the Democrat agenda on the coronavirus.

Here's example one from Missouri:

According to the New York Times, Missouri has had an average of 467 cases per day the last week, a decrease of 31% for the week but they report 50,328 cases for yesterday with two deaths. Here's their news item whose link includes a chart: