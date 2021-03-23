The shameful inhumanity of Joe Biden’s border policies

A lot of people have wondered why the Biden administration hasn’t taken the communist Chinese to task for the way they are treating the Uighur population. Now that photographs are emerging from the facilities on our southern border where the Biden administration is collecting illegal immigrants, the reason for Biden’s silence is obvious: You can’t scold the Chinese for civilian concentration camps when you’ve set up your own inhumane concentration camps on American soil.

The Biden administration is hiding what’s happening at the border but, as leaked photos make clear, what’s going on in Texas is outrageous. Tens of thousands of people, including over 15,000 children, more than 5,000 of whom are unaccompanied, are herded together in dangerous, unsanitary conditions. Children are going hungry and there is no “usable running water.”

Additionally, a contagious disease is working its way through the interned population, one so deadly that Democrats shut down America for a year because of it. There also reports that the women and children gathered under these conditions are prey for sex traffickers and sexual predators.

It’s probable that Biden & Co. didn’t intend this outcome but it certainly was predictable. You’re going to have a tidal wave of human traffic at your borders if you announce to the poverty-stricken continent to your south that you’re opening your borders and will give all comers free education, medical care, and welfare, as well as a shortcut path to citizenship.

That the Biden administration failed to prepare for the flood of humanity that instantly headed to America is a form of criminal negligence. Any administration officials who failed to prevent this disaster are complicit in the human disaster unfolding in Texas and other border regions.

Photos are starting to emerge from the Biden Internment Camps (for that’s literally what they are). Project Veritas is one of the outlets that obtained smuggled photographs. The photographs below come from Project Veritas and are meant to be shared. In addition to the photos (and the silver things are blankets), the source revealed the following:

They [illegal immigrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room. Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies,” they said.

In addition, Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat who nevertheless believes he owes a duty of care to his constituents and a humane obligation to the people in the Biden Internment Camps, released his own photographs:

Biden now promises to alleviate some of this disgrace by spending $86 million taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens in hotels. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of homeless Americans sleep in the streets and the American economy continues to sag.

Before I go any further, let me be perfectly clear that I am not likening Biden’s Internment Camps to Nazi death camps, nor am I calling Biden or anyone in his administration a Nazi. While I believe the Democrats are well on their way to destroying America by replacing her population with uneducated, non-English speaking, easily exploitable illegal aliens from Latin America, I do not believe that any of the Democrats are Nazis. Having said that there is a useful analogy to be made when it comes to the predictable chaos on the border.

Many years ago, I read a Holocaust memoir by a young Jewish woman who had survived both Auschwitz, which was a labor and a death camp, and Bergen Belsen, which was simply a dumping ground.

The young woman wrote that despite all the horrors of Auschwitz – the death, disease, sadism, starvation, etc. – it was still better than Bergen Belsen because at least Auschwitz had an organizing principle. Bergen Belsen was just a giant mud pit in which people died from starvation, dehydration, disease, and despair. Anne and Margot Frank did not survive Bergen Belsen. It turns out that, even in Hell, some semblance of order helps.

I never thought the day would come when America would herd people (including children separated from their parents) into chaotic facilities without adequate food, water, bathing facilities, privacy, or beds, and with epidemic disease rife in these squalid internment centers and the constant threat of sexual predation. This happened through the Biden administration’s reckless negligence and brings so much shame to America that, as I stated at the beginning of this post, the Biden administration had the wit to realize that it’s living in a glass house when it comes to castigating others (such as the communist Chinese) for civilian internment camps.

Postscript: Did I miss the picture of AOC hastening to the border to weep?