The Democrats are a neo-monopoly

At the turn of the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Henry Ford, and John D. Rockefeller, famously dubbed “robber barons,” had monopoly control over oil, steel, automobiles, and railroads.

President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, sought to stop anti-competitive abuses.

Today America is controlled by a monopoly of idiocracy Democrats -- Nancy “Antionette” Pelosi, “Crying” Chuck Schumer, and “Stumbling” Joe Biden.

This is the party that fought to keep slavery, voted against the 13th (abolition of slavery) 14th (citizenship to freed slaves), and 15th (right to vote for all) amendments (Dems voted unanimously against the 14th and 15th amendments).

This is also the party of the governors who, last summer, allowed rioting and burning down small businesses and landmarks. These governors turned down offers of help from the White House. Democratic leaders, abetted by silent Democrats, encourage the Biden White House’s policy of letting Mexican drug lords send in unaccompanied children, drugs, and the COVID sick.

Powerful monopolies like Amazon, Walmart, and big pharma flourish because they give lavishly to the Democrats’ campaign war chests. Democratic party tsars put small businesses out of business by allowing anti-competitive abuses. Democrats also continue their abuses by continually expanding dependency on government, like COVID “relief” in return for votes and big city bailout loyalty. Other anti-competitive measures include colluding with the legacy new outlets and social media to destroy Republican competition. The robber barons were accused of increasing their earnings by eliminating the competition. The Democratic 2020 election machine eliminated its competition through “alleged” ballot box stuffing.

Our Democratic-run cities and D.C. Democratic leaders are corrupted by power. In Animal Farm, Orwell's message is that power corrupts, even when idealism is at work. The events of the story are a metaphor for the Russian Revolution of 1917, where the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the social democratic governemnt of Alexander Kerensky in order to establish a communist government. The Democrats have overthrown our republic by monopolizing the levers of power.

The Democratic monopoly will be broken up again by a Republican, Donald J. Trump in 2024, or in 2022 by Republicans and smart Democrats now realizing “Tammany Hall” is a Democratic neo-monopolistic idiocracy bent on keeping power at the expense of the proletariat.

