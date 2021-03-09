March 9, 2021
Sorry, but I'm not interested in Harry and Meghan
A few years ago, Prince Harry impressed many of us by going to Afghanistan as a military man. He could have stayed home or found some reason to avoid military service.
As I recall, the British royal family had been concerned that Prince Harry could be captured and turned into a propaganda tool. Nevertheless, Harry served, and that was honorable.
Over the weekend, Harry and wife Meghan joined Oprah Winfrey on TV. As expected, it did not take long for the conversation to bring up their baby's skin color. Doesn't everything these days has to do with skin color?
What did we learn? Not a lot.
Later, I read Miranda Devine and she went after Meghan with everything:
Prince Harry’s American wife accused his family of hateful racism against her baby, claimed they refused to protect her and drove her to the point of suicide.She made the incendiary and implausible charge that when she was pregnant with Archie, the royal family decreed that her unborn son would be denied the title of “prince” because her mixed race meant he might have dark skin.You could make no more damaging charge about a monarchy which presides over a Commonwealth of nations made up of a majority of people of color.
Poor Megan and Harry, darlings of woke. They lost the queen’s stipend but still have climate change to preach and make money about.
Am I the only person who does not care about these people? This interview was total nonsense all around. Thank God we don't have royalty in the U.S.
What we have here are two totally very rich people who are trying to be victims. They play the race card and create controversy with the family that made them famous.
