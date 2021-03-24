Roberta jets off to Mexico

Remember how well Roberta's last venture turned out? She negotiated the reopening of diplomatic relations with Cuba. We remember that episode as Obama and Raul doing the wave at the baseball game, but nothing changed in Cuba. Coddling dictators never works!

And neither does failure to read other foreign leaders.

But here we are, and

Wonder what that conversation will be?

Jacobson: As you know, Señor Presidente , we need your help at the border.

Lopez-Obrador: You opened the border, not us. We made a deal with President Trump and it was working well for the U.S. and Mexico.

Jacobson: I know, Señor Presidente . So we need to reestablish "The remain in Mexico" program but let's give it a different name so it does not sound like the Trump program.

Lopez-Obrador: How can I help you? You opened the border and people accepted your invitation. And now you want me to bail out your president.

Jacobson: You are right, Señor Presidente . But we really need your help so we can stop this “challenge” on the border. It’s going to kill us in 2022.