Report: White House directs all agencies to refer to ‘Biden-Harris administration’

It begins. Faster than anyone anticipated.

As Joe Biden falls 3 times in a light breeze boarding Air Force One, the latest sign of dementia he presents, and as his first-ever press conference looms next week, the public is being prepared for a transition of power to Kamala Harris. The gay conservative site Outspoken reports that it has received leaked emails revealing:

…the White House is shifting toward a communication strategy that seeks to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris in all official White House business. The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in place of the “Biden Administration.” “Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold. (snip) The subtle move to diminish Biden was also reflected in the official Twitter account for the White House. The description for that account now reads, “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!” Neither of the @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts from the previous two administrations mentioned the vice president in the account’s description. Under the Obama administration, the account description read, “Follow for the latest from President Obama and his administration.”

Apparently, the order already is being implemented:

The highly specific language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments. Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now. That language now appears to apply to all agencies that work with the federal government. The email provided to Outspoken and redacted to protect the identity of the source–who requested anonymity citing fears of repercussions in the workplace–was sent to a “bipartisan” federal agency established by Congress to deal in foreign relations and is not affiliated with the State Department.

I take this as a sign that the pressures of the presidency have aggravated and accelerated the decline of the 78-year-old president. I am certain that the handlers running things for the regime that chose Biden and Harris as its frontmen frontpersons wanted more time to ease Harris into office. As many have noted, waiting 2 years and a day from inauguration would have qualified Harris for 2 more terms as president. But more importantly, she has never exhibited popular appeal beyond statewide races in California, where whatever the Democrat party nominates gets elected statwide.

Meanwhile, you can be sure that Jill Biden, already showing signs of an Edith Wilson complex, wants to prop up Joe as long as possible, just like Woodrow Wilson’s wife did more than a century ago.

Photo credit: YouTube screengran (cropped)