Robert Reich’s ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’

If you are a Trump supporter, you may soon find yourself in the crosshairs of an outfit called the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC), an idea floated last fall by Robert Reich, professor at the University of California Berkeley and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration. Reich stated the purpose of the TRC this way on Twitter:

When this nightmare [the Trump presidency] is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.

source

However, unlike John “Swiftboat” Kerry, Reich hasn’t managed to wangle a position with the current administration and turn his one-paragraph Twitter dream into an office with a staff and a budget. That may only be because President Asterisk is too busy putting out fires of his own making, such as the immigration mess. Another possibility is that Biden is literally falling down on the job. Reich will have to wait.

If the TRC ever becomes more than wishful thinking, Trump supporters can expect a letter such as the following on official White House stationery.

Dear [your name],

Our investigation has determined that you are a supporter of one Donald John Trump, media personality, real-estate mogul and twice-impeached president of the United States. We reached this conclusion based on GOP affiliation rolls; donations to the Trump campaign; Trump stickers on your car; and/or Trump signs on your property last fall.

Accordingly, it has been decided that you need special training to help you overcome unhealthy tendencies and make sure you will support only progressive candidates. We will provide this training at the North Dakota location indicated on the enclosed map, to which you are required to report within 30 days of receiving this letter.

We realize, however, that you may be busy coping with the COVID virus and are unable to get away at this time. Regardless of what you may have heard, we in the government are compassionate and caring people. We wish to be reasonable about this matter and would like to propose an alternative.

The alternative is to purchase our training package online, study the materials carefully, and then take the test. If you fail the first time, not to worry; you can take it again. Three failures, however, mean that you are qualified to replace Kamala Harris when she replaces Joe Biden. Yes, that was a joke. We do have a sense of humor.

Let ms assure you that the material you will be studying has been compiled by acknowledged academic experts in such progressive fields as critical race theory, economic justice, feminist ethics, climate change, world government, and woke linguistics. $279.95, plus tax, is a small price to pay. All major credit cards accepted.

As a result of this training, you will, for example:

No longer believe that Biden’s election was the result of fraud.

Believe that Donald J. Trump was one of our worst presidents.

Believe that the Senate should have convicted Trump.

Believe that the People’s Republic of China is our strongest ally.

No longer believe that the COVID virus originated in the PRC.

Ignore stories about Biden’s alleged mental frailty.

Believe that the immigration problem is entirely Trump’s fault.

Believe that the Second Amendment should be repealed.

Believe that Planned Parenthood is doing important work.

Stop insisting that the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

Believe that gender is merely a personal preference.

Stop watching Fox News, especially in the evening after 8, EST.

Watch CNN, MSNBC and other progressive programs regularly.

Regret ever having voted for non-progressive candidates.

Regularly contribute financially only to progressive causes.

Let us know how you wish to proceed. Refusal to respond to this letter will be referred to the Department of Justice, where an office has been created to deal with the matter. Trust us when we tell you that you do not, do not wish to be a person of interest to this office.

(signed)

The Public Servants of The Truth and Reconciliation Commission