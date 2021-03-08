Meghan Markle openly accuses the Royals of racism

I’m probably second to none in my dislike for Meghan Markle. There’s something unattractive about a mature woman marrying into the British Royal family with one of the world’s most expensive weddings, hanging out with the Queen, living in insane luxury…and then whining non-stop about the horror of her life. There’s something even less appealing when that woman accuses the Royal family of race hatred. And the problem is that, when it comes to that left-wing diva, Meghan Markle, it’s hard to believe most of what she says.

After weeks of hype, CBS finally televised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. Have I mentioned that I can’t stand Oprah either? I think it’s admirable how she’s become one of the richest women in the world. Nevertheless, I think her decades-long, hugely successful emphasis on emotions over reason is part of the problem with America today. The left feeds on people who cannot reason but, instead, filter everything through their closely scrutinized navels. It’s all feelings, no facts, and, as we’ve seen in the last year, it’s very dangerous.

As you can imagine, between being a busy person and having nothing but disdain for both Meghan and Oprah, I didn’t watch the interview. However, I could scarcely avoid the fact that Meghan’s big bombshell was her claim that the Royal family’s decision to deny baby Archie a royal title was due to racism:

Meghan Markle has tearfully told Oprah Winfrey she was suicidal when she was five months pregnant and accused Kate Middleton of making her cry in today's bombshell interview before the couple informed tens of millions of people watching they are having a baby girl, revealed the deep rift with Prince Charles and accused the Royal Family of racism. [snip] Meghan also sensationally claimed that a relative of Harry asked him ‘how dark’ their unborn child would be with the Duchess claiming Archie being mixed-race was a 'problem' for the royals after Oprah asked her if they were worried their son was 'too brown'. The former Suits star said she would not name the person because it would be ‘too damaging’ for them. But she confirmed that the duke was asked the question – ‘how dark his skin might be when he’s born’ – ‘by family’. Harry was also asked to identify the culprit but said he didn't feel 'comfortable' discussing it.

Given the scrutiny the Royal family experienced thanks to Diana, and the delicacy of navigating Meghan’s mildly black heritage when she was engaged and then married to Harry, who thinks anyone of note in the family was stupid enough to ask that question? Perhaps a dotty old aunt, encrusted in pre-WWII racial sensibilities, might have said something so foolish but did anyone else really think to make such a racist comment regarding manipulative Meghan’s baby?

Meghan also claimed that she had no say in the matter – yet Royal tradition suggests the opposite is true. Back in May 2019, when Archie was born, the media noted that the child who is seventh in line to the throne didn’t seem to have a title. The explanation was obvious – this was what Harry and Meghan wanted:

If the palace confirms that Archie will not be known as an earl, it means one thing: The Duke and Duchess wanted it that way. “This is just their attitude that they want a normal life for their children,” Koenig tells TIME. If he’s to be known as just Archie, and not Archie, Earl of Dumbarton — which is his father’s subsidiary (honorary) title — it’s another signal that his parents are going to uphold the family’s privacy. Now the closest to the throne in the male line without a title, it’s likely that Archie, who is seventh in line to the crown, will never have royal engagements, duties or patronages, Koenig says. Even though Queen Elizabeth II is the matriarch and leader of the family, this wasn’t her decision.

Other royals have made the same choice. “Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, opted for her children not to hold the titles they could have had….” Nobody ever questioned the color of those children.

The same article points out that, in the lead-up to Archie’s birth, Meghan and Harry had shown a mania for privacy, including having the baby’s delivery kept secret. Moreover, when he was just dating Meghan, Harry had stated, “I am determined to have a relatively normal life,” he said, “and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too.”

Meghan has proven to be a classic leftist: Self-centered, ruled by emotion, greedy, resentful of obligations that don’t have an immediate benefit for her, race-obsessed, and whiny. The ancient British Royal family made a strong public show of welcoming her and she spat in their faces. So, pardon me if I think the claim about Archie is just another false narrative in Meghan Markle’s personal drama.

IMAGE: Meghan Markle Oprah interview. YouTube screengrab.