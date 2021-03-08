Biden’s latest executive order is his most frightening yet

The Democrats who now control Washington, D.C., are determined to change America’s election laws to ensure that they never lose another election. The first salvo in this battle was the House’s vote passing H.R. 1, which opens federal elections to all types of fraud and manipulation. On Sunday, Joe Biden added his bit to the effort by signing yet another Executive Order, this one ostensibly to enhance “voting rights” on the anniversary of the Selma protests in 1965. However, the Order is drafted to allow the federal government to control political speech.

As with most of Biden’s initiatives, it frames the power grab in terms of race (emphasis mine):

The right to vote is the foundation of American democracy. Free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people must be protected and defended. But many Americans, especially people of color, confront significant obstacles to exercising that fundamental right. These obstacles include difficulties with voter registration, lack of election information, and barriers to access at polling places. For generations, Black voters and other voters of color have faced discriminatory policies and other obstacles that disproportionally affect their communities.

Once again, the leftist premise for increasing opportunities for election fraud is the theory that Blacks lack the mental capacity to navigate the American system without the Democrat party at their side, supporting them. It’s an amazingly offensive position but, sadly, Democrats have conditioned Blacks for decades to believe in their own helplessness.

Having established the premise – Blacks are helpless – the edict sets out the solutions: Making it easy to register to vote, vote by mail, and cast ballots; making on-line access to information easier; distributing voter registration and vote-by-mail forms; and helping people fill out the forms. The more worrisome one requires “soliciting and facilitating approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations and State officials to provide voter registration services on agency premises.”

Color me unduly cynical, but I have a feeling all the “approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations” are going to look remarkably like Acorn or the Southern Poverty Law Center. I heartily encourage conservatives to create “nonpartisan third-party organizations” and to get in line for approval. I suspect, though, that the process will be as hard for them as it was for Tea Party groups in 2012 to get the IRS to approve of them as non-profits.

The scariest thing about the Executive Order, though, is its emphasis on “information.” Through the document, the Order empowers the federal government to control information:

“Agencies shall consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.”

The agency is to consider “ways to provide relevant information in the course of activities or services that directly engage with the public – including through…social media platforms….”

For Native Americans, the order establishes a “Steering Group to facilitate the sharing of information and best practices, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law….”

That may sound innocuous but it ceases to do so if you double back to the policy statement in Section 2 (emphasis added):

It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.

And there’s the magic phrase that says what all this emphasis on information is really about: The federal government will use its reach and power “to combat misinformation.”

And what is “misinformation” in the Democrats' new political lexicon? It’s anything with which the Democrats disagree. The federal government, through Biden, has just announced that it will put its thumb on the scale in all future elections, combatting “misinformation” by presenting its version of “information.”

What Biden is proposing is unconstitutional, as is the case with many of his Executive Orders. They are often straightforward announcements that he will no longer abide by American law, especially regarding our Southern border. Biden and his handlers are confident that the Supreme Court is so cowed by the court-packing threat that it will do nothing to slow the Democrats as they slowly, but surely, run the Constitution through a shredder.

IMAGE: Biden announces a new Executive Order. Twitter screengrab.