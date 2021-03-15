For elections, we need to think outside our borders

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer refuse to listen to the cries of millions of Americans who believe that the 2020 Presidential election yielded a dubious outcome. All they seem to care about is winning, while many in this country demand elections that yield trustworthy results. There is a possible solution for this problem, although Democrats will resent it because it limits opportunities to cheat, and conservatives will resent it because it is profoundly humiliating to America.

What exacerbates the problem of political leaders refusing to acknowledge questions about the 2020 election is that mainstream media and online social networks have conspired together to censor complaints that the election of 2020 was mangled in favor of the Democrats. When seventeen states appealed to the Supreme Court after the election claiming that the Constitution was ignored by battleground states to ensure a victory for Joe Biden, the Supreme Court, seemingly fearful of the new administration (and the threat of court-packing), refused to hear the appeal.

Leaders of the Republican Party, who were anxious to see Donald Trump leave Washington joined Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer in calling the election legitimate. A recent article by U. S. News and World Report shows that we compare badly to other democratic governments around the world when you raise the issue of election integrity:

A 2019 report published by the Electoral Integrity Project, an independent project based out of Harvard University, found that U.S. elections from July 2012 through December 2018 rated "lower than any other long-established democracies and affluent societies." Each country in the index was given a score out of 100 based on assessments of the quality of each of its elections – including categories such as electoral laws, voter registration and voting process – one month after polls closed. The U.S. score of 61 – the same score as Mexico and Panama – is the second-lowest among liberal democracies and much lower than other countries in the Americas region, including Costa Rica, Uruguay and Chile. Denmark, Finland and Norway are among the top-ranked countries in the index, all with scores in the 80s.

Even though the Swamp won’t admit it, they have a major credibility problem involving election integrity. Dubious elections are not new in world history. Most recently, places like Russia and Venezuela have held elections that were laughable in terms of integrity. It was sad in 2020 to see our country join them in such bad company.

Restoring credibility to U.S. elections will require hard work and it will invite furious opposition from the “win at all costs” coalition. One of the measures we need to employ is what has been done before, in other countries, to promote fair elections. We need to invite delegations from other respectable democracies with reputations for fair elections to come and monitor our elections. Perhaps the humiliating prospect of inviting foreign election monitors will spur our own leaders to clean up election integrity in America.

