Democrats embarking on Caesarism

Many of today’s Democrats are acting more like tyrants than “public servants.” In fact, the latter term seems quaint, a relic of a bygone era. It is hard for many, me included, not to chuckle sadly when encountering that antiquated term.

The Biden administration has largely dispensed with the legislative process and the Constitution and is imposing its will by Executive Orders -- presidential fiat -- more suited to a classic banana republic than a constitutional democratic republic.

Democrats today bear little resemblance to the party of William Jefferson Clinton let alone Thomas Jefferson. JFK would be considered a radical right-wing extremist, a Christian demagogue by today’s Dems. When certain powerful Democrats talk of “Democratic Socialism,” rest assured the emphasis is on Socialism. They want power and they want it now, partly for their own advancement but also because many are true ideologues, possessed (I could end this sentence there) with a truly fanatical zeal. These are the most dangerous kind of tyrant, willing to erase the nation’s history and traditions, destroy its social cohesion, poison its culture, and eviscerate its founding principles, such as the rule of law.

When we look back at 2020, the vison we see should open our eyes, even as our rulers have forced us to cover our mouths. Racial tensions building. Cities aflame. Crime rising. Businesses forced to close. The healthy locked down. Millions told they have to limit their holiday gatherings to a handful of people… and hold them outdoors… while wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart. Weddings and funerals banned. Loved ones dying alone. Children kept out of schools. Rates of depression, addiction and suicide skyrocketing. Lies, each more preposterous than the last, were perpetuated as if they were conventional wisdom. Until they became conventional wisdom. The truth need not apply. Leftist violence, the elites told us, was actually free speech, while conservative speech was actually violence. Formerly free citizens largely accepted all of this.

Now Democrats are attempting to cancel the Electoral College, eliminate the filibuster, add the nation’s capital as the 51st state, and crush all dissent wherever it crops up. They are pressing the Supreme Court to allow police to enter homes and confiscate firearms without a warrant. Incredibly, they appear intent on making American citizens produce a COVID “vaccination passport” if they wish to travel freely or engage in commerce, even as they demand that no I.D. be needed to vote -- and are allowing illegal aliens to travel around the country without I.D., proof of vaccination or even being subject to a coronavirus test.

If you think things are bad now, as Democrats consolidate ever more power, they will become ever more aggressive and power hungry. Machiavelli noted of the ruling class that its desire “is always greater than the power of acquiring, the result is discontent with what one possesses and a lack of satisfaction with it.” This is at least doubly true of today’s Democrats, whose lust for power grows in lockstep with the power they wield.

You can’t question the New Politburo, The Supreme Council, The People’s Parliament, or you’ll be “disappeared” faster than a Black on White crime on the legacy media. But the good news is, dictatorship isn’t just for men anymore! We will likely soon have our first female president. And Democratic Socialist power brokers like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Mazie Hirono, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar will be urging her on. These “progressive” would-be tyrants share many traits with the worst Roman emperors of antiquity. The U.S. may soon be ruled by the first female Caesar, backed by what might be called a Caesarian Section.

Was Nero really that bad? Don’t ask any of today’s Democrats or their constituents. They wouldn’t know him from Nemo.

So, Hail Caesar! Hail Madam!

Graphic credit: Statue of Caesar by Nicolas Coustou via Flickr CC BY 2.0 license

And welcome to the fall of the Roman Empire…2.0.