Who’s going to teach all the illegal alien children coming here?

On Monday, we learned that the San Diego Board of Education is sending teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to give in-person education to the illegal alien kids there. The most obviously wrong thing about that, of course, is that our kids are not getting in-person education. But I don’t want to comment about the obvious. I want to talk about the insane rant from a Sacramento teacher who hates Americans, especially white Americans. Unless we do something, it’s these insane teachers who will ultimately end up indoctrinating the new students who will be pouring into American schools.

The first part of this post involves a news item out of San Diego County from famously independent local station KUSI:

Teachers will be sent to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for the migrants being sheltered there.



But, many schools across San Diego have yet to resume in-person classes. https://t.co/arQL4NcGRz — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 29, 2021

In other words, the government is very anxious to start getting these American residents up to speed. Our Democrat-run government knows that if you get ‘em while they’re young, they’re yours forever. Or, as Lenin said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

That’s why it’s important to know who will be teaching our children. Over the past year, we’ve learned a lot about many American teachers, especially the unionized ones in big, Democrat-run cities: They’re lazy, greedy, and cowardly. Oh, and one more thing: They hate America and they hate white people. (And if you’re a teacher reading American Thinker, I hope you understand that I’m quite obviously not talking about you. You’re one of the good guys or gals and we need more of you.)

That leads me to the other story I saw on Monday. A teacher at a high school in Sacramento, displeased with pressure to go back to teaching students full time, went before his local school board and let loose with an angry diatribe against the parents who dare to demand that he do the job he’s paid to do. He was so proud of what he said that he re-posted it to Facebook. A group called Reopen California Schools found and published his rant:

A @officialSCUSD teacher in Sacramento publicly calling parents white supremacists and bullies that speak in favor of in-person learning. I thought we were done with this.@officialSCUSD, please make sure the parents in your district get an apology. cc: @ScusdP https://t.co/eSFUBWvz8o pic.twitter.com/wVL9sJ6Y6e — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) March 29, 2021

This angry, hate-filled, entitled, anti-American, anti-white man is representative of the people who’ll be teaching all the illegal alien kids who’ll be remaining here whether we like it or not. If you want to push back against America’s slide into being an anti-white, socialist country, start thinking about volunteering to work with these illegal immigrant kids to turn them into good citizens. Otherwise, guys like this are going to turn them into a huge new generation of America-haters.

