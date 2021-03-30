Who’s going to teach all the illegal alien children coming here?
On Monday, we learned that the San Diego Board of Education is sending teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to give in-person education to the illegal alien kids there. The most obviously wrong thing about that, of course, is that our kids are not getting in-person education. But I don’t want to comment about the obvious. I want to talk about the insane rant from a Sacramento teacher who hates Americans, especially white Americans. Unless we do something, it’s these insane teachers who will ultimately end up indoctrinating the new students who will be pouring into American schools.
The first part of this post involves a news item out of San Diego County from famously independent local station KUSI:
Teachers will be sent to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for the migrants being sheltered there.— KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 29, 2021
But, many schools across San Diego have yet to resume in-person classes. https://t.co/arQL4NcGRz
(There’s more information, including the news of the kids’ COVID infections, at Twitchy.)
In other words, the government is very anxious to start getting these American residents up to speed. Our Democrat-run government knows that if you get ‘em while they’re young, they’re yours forever. Or, as Lenin said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”
That’s why it’s important to know who will be teaching our children. Over the past year, we’ve learned a lot about many American teachers, especially the unionized ones in big, Democrat-run cities: They’re lazy, greedy, and cowardly. Oh, and one more thing: They hate America and they hate white people. (And if you’re a teacher reading American Thinker, I hope you understand that I’m quite obviously not talking about you. You’re one of the good guys or gals and we need more of you.)
That leads me to the other story I saw on Monday. A teacher at a high school in Sacramento, displeased with pressure to go back to teaching students full time, went before his local school board and let loose with an angry diatribe against the parents who dare to demand that he do the job he’s paid to do. He was so proud of what he said that he re-posted it to Facebook. A group called Reopen California Schools found and published his rant:
A @officialSCUSD teacher in Sacramento publicly calling parents white supremacists and bullies that speak in favor of in-person learning. I thought we were done with this.@officialSCUSD, please make sure the parents in your district get an apology. cc: @ScusdP https://t.co/eSFUBWvz8o pic.twitter.com/wVL9sJ6Y6e— Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) March 29, 2021
In case you can’t read the images, I’ve included the text at the end of this post.
This angry, hate-filled, entitled, anti-American, anti-white man is representative of the people who’ll be teaching all the illegal alien kids who’ll be remaining here whether we like it or not. If you want to push back against America’s slide into being an anti-white, socialist country, start thinking about volunteering to work with these illegal immigrant kids to turn them into good citizens. Otherwise, guys like this are going to turn them into a huge new generation of America-haters.
The teacher’s diatribe
It’s Sunday morning, which means I went off on parents in my home district. Here’s what I said:
“I come to you as a grateful parent. I’m grateful that I kept my children home. And I’m especially grateful for what I heard from parents last week. Until then, the only way I could measure the level of white supremacy in my neighborhood was the Next Door app. The people clamoring for a district to break its legally-negotiated MOU with teachers who are going to be teaching their own children, who treat the teachers’ efforts as though they’ve not been exhausting and ever-present, while also going through a pandemic themselves, made it much easier.
I come to you as a parent in full support of the teachers staying home in distance learning because it remains the safest and most humane practice. I’m as disappointed as I am unsurprised that last week, we all had to hear all the cynical, pearl-clutching, faux-urgency, ableist, structurally white-supremacist, hysteria, even as teachers were moving forward with an MOU that already put them in harm’s way and was asking too much of a beleaguered group of professionals.
This is not a country club. Our teachers are not the wait staff whom you callously and inhumanely disdain because they failed to anticipate that you wanted lime instead of lemon with your water when you walked in the door. This is a public service, aimed at educating your children so they grow up to be better than our generation. You set that back by quite a bit. And they’re watching. Our children are watching as you make ablistic attacks on Board Member Pizzotti out of one side of your mouth, and pretend to care about children with special needs with the other.
And there’s no need to deny it. If you didn’t tacitly support such shameful behavior, you would’ve used your time to say so last week. Only one positive comment came through last week. One.
You’ve attempted to bully a school board into making the schools less safe for the teachers and children. And you nearly succeeded, making complicit two of its members - who are still meeting virtually, but deciding that others must meet in person. You’ve attempted to bully a school board into acting in bad faith with the teachers of your children.
There is one more thing I’m grateful for: I’m grateful that there are so many more parents who value the teachers than you verbal and entitled few.
This is who you are. Our children are watching, and you showed them, and your teachers, that you value neither. During a pandemic. God help us all if there’s another one, because you sure as hell won’t.”
I’m pretty goddamned done being polite and thinking there’s an acceptable middle ground on some topics. This is one of them.