Are you fed up with your kids' education?

Are you unhappy with your children's K–12 education? Do you believe that your children are subjected to indoctrination? If you answered yes to either question, there are alternative educational options worth considering.

If you live in a state with an education savings account (ESA) education savings account (ESA) or school voucher program, you should take advantage of the program and send your child to an outstanding school that you can afford.

If you do not have access to an ESA or school voucher program, and you are not satisfied with your child's school, you may want to consider other options, such as a charter school, a state-sponsored or privately sponsored K–12 scholarship, homeschooling, homeschool co-ops, parochial schools, private schools, or online private schools.

Whether or not you are satisfied with you children's schools, you can always supplement their learning by providing educational content they may not be learning at their schools.

NOTE: Links are provided to provide basic information about school alternatives. The purpose is not to promote or advocate specific schools or programs. For best results, readers interested in improving their children's educational situation should conduct additional research.