What's next for Trump Derangement Syndrome?

It did not take long for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a few others to express their disappointment with the second acquittal. After all, the lady from San Francisco is now 0 for 2 in the business of impeaching and removing a president. Nancy is in the "record books" for all the wrong reasons.

They are even floating the 14th Amendment option. Some are even talking about a 9/11 type commission to investigate the terrible events of January 6. Good luck with both of those, especially the latter and asking Speaker Pelosi under oath when she knew that the Capitol was a target.

So what do they do now? My guess is that most sane people would like to see this nonsense stop and the country move on.

Can the Democrats afford to move on? The answer is "no," because they are so invested in hate and self-righteousness that they can't let go, as Professor Victor Davis Hanson pointed out:

Hating Donald Trump in the hater’s eyes makes one moral. But in the real world, such pathological fixations usually result in abject immorality and moral decline, as the hater becomes far worse than what he hates.

The bad news is that you can't just let go of this type of hatred. So get ready for lots of "Trump this" and "Trump that." CNN and MSNBC will soon be posting reporters at Mar-a-Lago shouting questions at the former president every time he steps out to play golf. They can't let go of Trump, especially as more people turn off the TV because Biden is boring.

The good news is that higher gasoline prices and chaos on the border will force the Democrats to turn the page on Trump Derangement Syndrome. By the end of 2021, impeachment will be a distant memory and more and more voters will remember the good old days when gas was cheaper and the border secure.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Pixabay.