What keeps the left up at night?

“Mindlessness and moral idiocy are not characteristically human attributes; they are symptoms of herd-poisoning” - Aldous Huxley

Has there ever been a situation throughout all of American history where the Democrat party is so terrified of one man and his supporters that they set out to destroy him unrelentingly from the moment he won an election, throughout his four-year term in office and after he has left office? No. Never. But the left is so frightened of Donald Trump that they mean to literally erase evidence of his existence.

In short, the left has mounted a wholesale campaign to destroy him and to show his supporters they had better forget about him and never again support such a candidate, an outsider.

But that’s not going to happen; they are foolish to the core of their beings. Because they have no sense of loyalty to anyone, they do not recognize loyalty in others.

They have impeached Trump twice now without a shred of evidence he did anything wrong. The first time it was likely to cover up the Biden family’s corruption and crimes re: Ukraine. The second time, a “snap” impeachment, was to absurdly blame him for the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. That event was very likely planned by anti-Trump activists with a few supporters who got mixed up with them. How to explain the insufficient deployment of Capitol Police on the scene?

Was that possibly part of the plan by a few anti-Trumpers in Congress? The chief of the Capitol police had begged numerous times for additional manpower to help with the massive crowd that would be attending. He was repeatedly told no. How does that make any sense?

Perhaps the Democrats wanted that feeble display of “insurrection” to happen. It set up their plan to turn DC into a military compound. The troops have been treated horribly, of course; the left loathes our soldiers.

This is all for show. They pretend to be deathly afraid of Trump and his supporters while it was their Antifa and BLM activists whose rioting did billions of dollars of damage over the summer with their approval and encouragement.

Now that he has been installed as President, Joe Biden has become a dictator overnight. He and his handlers have no intention of working toward unity. They intend to complete the transformation of the nation into a Marxist regime begun by Obama in which they, our self-appointed elites, rule with an iron hand over the rest of us.

They do not care one bit about the working and middle class Americans. How else to explain Biden putting tens of thousands of skilled men and women out of work with the stroke of his pen while at the same time opening the borders to all comers from around the world?

Trump did more for black, Latino and women than any previous president. Biden has cast them aside for the benefit of refugees from other countries. How can such an obviously destructive policy be championed by so many on the left? Could it be for the status they think they derive by demonstrating the correct beliefs? That would explain their zeal for cancelling anyone who dabbles in wrongthink.

They feel no compunctions about censoring the expression of any and all opinions they do not like. Conservatives are being censored everywhere. People are losing their jobs just for embracing conservative principles.

A bunch of former Bush administration groupies have announced they are leaving the party because of Trump! Do they actually think anyone cares? Good riddance. Trump has done conservatives an enormous favor by exposing all the fake Republicans. These people only know and delight in their superior status as members of the swamp. They care nothing about the American people nor do they adhere to conservative values. They only know and fight for one thing, the preservation of their own power and position. They are amoral; republicans will not miss them.

Gerard Vanderleun at American Digest reminds us of Aldous Huxley’s prescient words from Brave New World Revisited in 1958.

“There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so the people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing, enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution.”

It should be clear to every Constitution-loving American that this is exactly where we find ourselves today. Huxley wrote then that dictators of the future will rule their subjects with a regimented “corps of highly trained social engineers” and that “the twenty-first century will be the era of World Controllers.” Read the whole thing. Both men of the left then, Huxley was as prophetic as Orwell. Joe Biden and the cabal that installed him in the Oval Office have followed Huxley’s prescriptions to a tee. Here’s a another fitting quote: “Opponents should never be argued with; they should be attacked, shouted down, or, if they become too much of a nuisance, liquidated.” Sound familiar? It is the core of the left’s playbook. Look who they charge with crimes and who skates.

Obviously Biden is a faux president, a frontman for the Obama coterie. While the democrats cheated their way into the White House and think they’ve fooled us, the opposite is true. Many of those who just lost their jobs and may have voted for Biden now know they were tricked; and they did not do their homework. Perhaps they won’t make that mistake again. Trump awakened a sleeping giant. Old Joe and his overseers may have just awakened those who were still asleep at the wheel. Whether or not Nikita Khrushchev actually said this possibly apocryphal statement, like Huxley’s predictions, it appears to have come true:

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright, but we'll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you'll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won't have to fight you. We'll so weaken your economy until you'll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

It appears now that Khrushchev and Huxley were visionaries. Now that the left has us where they’ve long wanted us, it is no wonder they fear Trump like vampires fear sunlight. They are scared to death of him and who he represents, the American people.

Graphic credit: Pxhere (cropped) public domain