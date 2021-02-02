The Republican circular firing squad continues unabated

Many people say that America is in a cold civil war, and I won’t disagree. However, conservative America is also fighting a civil war. On the one side are the 75-80 million (or more) Americans who support Trump’s agenda and Trump himself. On the other side are a handful of political operatives who really dislike Trump supporters.

Yesterday news broke big about the Never Trump Lincoln Project, which is now coming face-to-face with the fact that its co-founder, who was a Republican more than 16 years ago, is a sexual predator with a reputation stretching back over thirty years. The Lincoln Project’s deep, open hostility to Trump supporters is a very obvious example of the civil war on the right.

Another example is emerging with the establishment’s war on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R. Ga.). She’s a QAnon supporter with some wacky theories, at least one of which borders on anti-Semitic. I’m not a fan. Having said that, she’s a stalwart defender of traditional American values, including that tattered document known as the Constitution. She shows no signs of acting on her loony, vaguely anti-Semitic ideas or of being hostile to Israel. We need her vote in Congress.

However, when the Democrats pointed to her and said, “Oooh, icky,” Republicans fell over themselves to disavow her. The most recent example is China Mitch McConnell who called her a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

No, Greene is not a cancer. She’s an eccentric, and less toxic than Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Occasional-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Rashida Tlaib (except when, amazingly, Tlaib is standing up for civil liberties). Greene is also less toxic than Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barbara Lee, and all the other extremists on the left. All of them have shown themselves over the years to be some combination of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American.

And when I say “anti-American,” I don’t just mean that they’re hostile to the country they purportedly represent; they’re also hostile to you, the American people. Trump’s presidency revealed that.

But here’s where Democrats differ from Republicans: When of their cronies gets called out for something (say, Ilhan Omar’s oozing anti-Semitism), they don’t attack that crony. Instead, they circle the wagons and defend their fellow party member. Sure, it’s unprincipled, but it’s how Democrats retain cohesion and political power.

Establishment Republicans, in their rush to show their moral purity, will instantly attack anyone whom the Democrats manage to denigrate. Meanwhile, these same establishment Republicans will defend those among their number who attack the American people or the politicians that the American people choose. For example, American conservatives adore Trump, but China Mitch chose to defend Liz Cheney, who hates Trump and is a big player in the right wing of the Democrat party (aka the Establishment Republicans).

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz, who’s coming under heavy attack from the left for daring to challenge the election, is trying to defend himself by criticizing Trump. On his Verdict podcast, he accused Trump of being “reckless and irresponsible” with his rhetoric.

Cruz is correct that Trump ended up over-promising when it came to election fraud. However, that came about because of an unforeseeable event: Every court in America, from the Supreme Court on down, refused to hear evidence about election fraud. Without help from the Courts, Trump couldn’t make his case. So did he over-promise? We’ll never know because he never got the real chance to make his argument.

Understanding Cruz’s point doesn’t mean I respect him for becoming part of the civil war that sees the Bush/Cheney/McConnell establishment try as vigorously as the Democrats to quash Trump’s populism. I think Trump’s populism is the future.

The Democrat-lites in the Republican establishment have utterly failed to keep their promises to the American people and are failing to protect them now from Democrat overreach. Americans are going to support crazed fighters like Greene over quislings like McConnell and Cheney. Cruz had better decide soon which side he wants to be on.

IMAGE: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Public Domain.