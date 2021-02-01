The sleazy Lincoln Project has the sleaziest of all co-founders

If you pay attention to politics, you know about the Lincoln Project. When a bunch of Republican campaign consultants realized that Trump's election would knock them off the D.C. cocktail party circuit, they created a fanatically anti-Trump PAC that attacked both Trump and his supporters. But the Lincoln Project had a dirty little secret: co-founder John Weaver is a longtime sexual predator. When the New York Times loudly broadcast that story, the Lincoln Project crew's response was both amusing and, allegedly, dishonest.

In 2019, the "Lincoln Project" represented the coming together of a bunch of ostensible Republicans who are so hostile to Donald Trump that they preferred Biden's socialism to Trump's re-election. If you want to understand exactly what kind of people the Lincoln Project guys are, you can't do better than to watch this video, from exactly a year ago, in which Rick Wilson, one of the Lincoln Project crew, joins with CNN host Don Lemon and contributor Wajahat Ali to insult Trump voters:

If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

When you hear Lincoln Project NeverTrumper toss around the word "Republican," the only logical response is to fall back on that famous line from The Princess Bride: "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

This weekend, a New York Times report introduced Democrats to a report that 21 men have accused John Weaver, who co-founded the Lincoln Project, of sending them unsolicited sexual messages:

These messages from Mr. Weaver, 61, who helped run John McCain's presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 and John Kasich's in 2016, did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and none of the men accused Mr. Weaver of unlawful conduct. Rather, many of them described feeling preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work, and believing they had to engage with his repeated messaging or lose a professional opportunity. Mr. Weaver sent overt sexual solicitations to at least 10 of the men and, in the most explicit messages, offered professional and personal assistance in exchange for sex. He told one man he would "spoil you when we see each other," according to a message reviewed by The New York Times. "Help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me ... sensually."

In fact, the story's been known in conservative circles since January 11, although it got overlooked a bit because of the way Democrats were manipulating events at the Capitol just five days before. Ryan Girdusky wrote an article at The American Conservative providing ample documentary evidence (in the form of screen shots) that John Weaver is a sexual predator. In addition to sexually charged messages that he sent to young men and a boy who was only 14, Weaver also offered jobs in exchange for sex — and he's apparently been doing this for decades.

What makes the story newsworthy now is the fact that, with the New York Times article making waves, the Lincoln Project has finally issued its official denial, in which it says Weaver's predilections came as a complete surprise to it (although, as noted, his reputation goes back decades), that Lincoln Project members are appropriately disgusted, that they feel betrayed, and — this is the laugh line — "We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project."

Things got worse for the Lincoln Project crew when Ryan Girdusky said the statement about their ignorance was a lie. In fact, the same young men who made the accusations had approached others at the Lincoln Project before Girdusky published his report, and Girdusky himself had notified them in advance about his January 11 article:

Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver pic.twitter.com/BZms5iLgpL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

Don Surber used to have a Trumpenfreude list tracking people who attacked Trump, only to have bad things happen to them, usually without Trump being involved. The point was that the bad things happened because they were bad people and part of their badness was hating a man who fought for Americans against an utterly corrupt political, entertainment, media, and technological class.

The Lincoln Project guys, with their pathological hatred for all things Trump, just zoomed to the top of that Trumpenfreude list, and it couldn't happen to more deserving people.

