Is there hard evidence of illegal ballots in Detroit?

Several Republican witnesses claimed that, after the cut-off for ballots arrived in Detroit, Michigan, truckloads of late-arriving ballots showed up at the TCF Center, where votes were being counted. Immediately after these ballots arrived, President Trump abruptly lost his lead of over 100,000 votes. The Gateway Pundit website now claims that the TCF Center finally released security footage showing that these witnesses were telling the truth.

The TCF Center was the site of some peculiar activity even before the center was supposed to close to newly submitted ballots. It was here that Detroit City Officials covered windows with cardboard to prevent observers from watching the vote count. In addition to this violation of the statutory right to observe the vote count, election observers in Detroit executed sworn affidavits saying that they witnessed truckloads of ballots arriving on November 3 at 10:30 p.m. and again on November 4 at 3:30 a.m. The deadline for new ballots to appear was on November 3 at 8 p.m.

Democrats inside and outside of the email dismissed these affidavits. They were the paranoid delusions of partisan fanatics.

The Gateway Pundit, though, wasn’t ready to walk away from these claims. Instead, two months ago, the site requested video footage from the TCF Center for the wee hours of November 4, long after the ballots should have stopped arriving. The Gateway Pundit finally received the footage a week ago and, since then, has poured through hundreds of hours of security camera footage. According to The Gateway Pundit, the footage revealed that, just as the witnesses said, 50 boxes of ballots arrived at around 3:30 in the morning:

** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.

** At 3:25 AM we discovered video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.

** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.

** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.

** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.

** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.

** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.

That’s not the end of it. The Gateway Pundit promises further revelations in the days to come. Here’s The Gateway Pundit’s video, which intermixes video footage with witness narratives:

It will be interesting to see what further evidence emerges, and what Detroit’s Democrats and the drive-by media have to say about the footage. At a guess, they’ll contend that the van did not contain boxes of ballots but, instead, boxes of something else entirely. Stay tuned….

IMAGE: Van arrives at TCM Center in Detroit. Rumble screengrab.