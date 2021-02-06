When it comes to climate change, you will be made to suffer

For Biden, climate change is a chance to wield his executive power to your detriment. For “green businesses,” climate change is the way to redirect massive amounts of taxpayer money into their pockets. For John Kerry, climate change is a way to reemphasize just how special he is. And for you? Well, for you, climate change is about suffering. According to David Ismay, Under Secretary for Climate Change to Massachusett’s Governor Charlie Baker, the government needs to “break your will.”

Now that Biden’s been in the White House for two-and-a-half weeks, it’s clear that the war against Nature’s natural climate cycles will be waged with all the vigor that President Trump brought to improving the economy, securing the border, increasing national security, and bringing peace to the Middle East. On his very first day, with the wavering stroke of his pen, Biden killed fracking on federal lands and the Keystone pipeline, instantly destroying up to 70,000 highly-skilled, well-paying jobs.

You’ve also probably seen the effects in increased fuel prices, which always fall hardest on those who can least afford them. Wave good-bye to the lovely low fuel prices of the Trump era, which made everything cheaper, from commutes to food to all other products.

At the same time, Biden gave a huge boondoggle gift to the big car companies. On his sixth day in office, he announced that he intends to replace all 645,000 federal vehicles with electric cars. This is because federal vehicles are “clean” energy. Or are they?

As this video of Kristin Zimmerman, the former GM manager, shows, there’s nothing clean about electric cars because that electricity must come from somewhere:

Climate Czar Gina McCarthy says:

"Clean Energy" is cheaper than Fossil Fuels . .🤔



Watch til end . . pic.twitter.com/l2BZNXl1HN — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 27, 2021

It's worse than that, though. Making electric car batteries is a dirty business:

Every electric vehicle, and most hybrid vehicles, rely on large lithium-ion batteries weighing hundreds of pounds. One of the largest, the battery for the Mercedes-Benz EQC, comes in at 1,400 pounds. Typically made with cobalt, nickel, and manganese, among other components, these batteries cost thousands of dollars and come with an environmental burden: They require ingredients sourced from polluting mines and smelters around the world, and they can ultimately contaminate soil and water supplies if improperly disposed.

Moreover, the same article points out that these batteries aren’t recyclable. They’re mostly just garbage.

But that doesn’t matter to the big virtue signalers, people like John Kerry. He recently flew on his private jet to Iceland to pick up an award for his work on the climate. When a single reporter asked him about that flight – and private jets, per person, are filthy fliers – Kerry explained that he’s special:

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said in an interview with local outlet RUV, unearthed by Fox News on Wednesday.

According to Kerry, the good he does for climate (remember the Paris accords) far outweighs his climate sins.

The same is not true for the little guy. David Ismay, who is Massachusetts governor Baker’s Under Secretary for Climate Change, told a little secret to Vermont climate activists: Having finished attacking corporate America, it’s now time for the government to “break the will of” and “turn the screws on” ordinary people, such as the “person across the street” or “the senior on the fixed income.”

So let me say that again, 60% of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person across the street, the senior on fixed income, right… there is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts to point the finger at, to turn the screws on, and you know, to break their will, so they stop emitting. That’s you. We have to break your will. Right, I can’t even say that publicly.

Vulnerable people die from temperature extremes. They starve when they cannot afford to get to stores or buy food. The extra costs from expensive energy, which mean nothing to someone sucking on the government teat or flying on a private jet, have a different impact on the poor – a concept that encompasses children, the elderly, and racial minorities. For them, increase fuel prices are the difference between life and death, poverty and security, a good future for their children or generations of despair.

This is what the leftists want you for in their quixotic and futile quest to change the cycles of the sun and the earth.

IMAGE: Making seniors suffer from climate change (with added text bubble). YouTube screengrab.