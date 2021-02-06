French president joins other world leaders warning the dangers of Big Tech censoring Trump

It’s come to this: Americans have to learn about how to practice free speech and about threats to democracy from foreign leaders. From France, for crying out loud!

Our Big Tech and major media are now so compromised by their allegiance to the slow-motion coup underway that it takes outsiders, leaders of democratic states like France, Australia, Mexico, Hungary, and Poland, to warn Americans that our democratic republic is slipping away.

This has never happened before.

If you think Joe Biden’s presidency is just the normal back-and-forth of power sharing by election, you are kidding yourself.

AP has the story of the President of the French Republic’s upset at the muzzling of Trump:

French President Emmanuel Macron says he was “very upset” by the way social networks muzzled Donald Trump at the tail end of his U.S. presidency. Speaking in a recorded video chat with scholars, Macron cited Trump’s example in arguing for more government regulation of social media platforms. The comments, which Macron made in English, were released Thursday by the Atlantic Council think tank. “At the very second when they were sure” that he would not hold onto power, platforms that had previously “helped President Trump to be so efficient” in making himself heard “suddenly cut the mic and put the mic on mute and killed ... all the platforms where it was possible for himself and his supporters to express themselves,” Macron said. “It was a unique answer to deliver, but it’s not a democratic answer,” he said.

Emmanuel Macron (photo credit: Estonian presidency, crooped)

Alexander Hall of Newsbusters has the story of Macron’s shock, but adds to that an account of other democratic leaders that are warning us. It should be read in full, but here are some of the key points:

I am so old that I remember when the United States of America was regarded as the leading democracy of the world. Actually, it wasn’t that long ago.