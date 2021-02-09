House impeachment managers really are coming after you

Democratic House impeachment managers continued their preposterous and dangerous assault on former president Trump, his supporters, and the American Republic in their unconstitutional attempt to impeach Trump for the second time...even though he is now a private citizen. They averred that "every allegation" made against Trump is true and pre-emptively stated that "any affirmative defenses and legal defenses set forth" by his defense team "are wholly without merit." They added, "The evidence of President Trump's conduct is overwhelming. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions." Well, who needs a trial? Burn him at the stake already.

And then they went completely off the rails, insanely stating that Trump's "incitement of insurrection against the United States government ... is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president."

No. President Trump never called for or incited anything but a "peaceful protest." That's not parsing words, a favorite tactic of Democrats; that's a simple fact. And we now know that the breach of the Capitol was planned in advance, eliminating the charge of "incitement" and that leftist radicals took part in the action. The "most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president" was perpetrated by the president before Trump, who sicced federal intelligence agencies on Trump, in an attempt to prevent him from becoming president or, failing that, discredit him if he did take office. This morphed into a four-year-long attempted insurrection, an ongoing coup against a sitting president.

Now that the Democrats have full ownership of all elected branches of the national government, they are aggressively dismantling everything Trump accomplished and, worse yet, are using every lever of their power to destroy all political opposition in truly Stalinesque fashion. From the former leader of the free world down to lone bloggers or a single deplorable in flyover country, they want every single person or entity who could possibly stand in their way dealt with.

It was always a long shot for one man to be able to "drain the swamp." I knew that from the beginning. Trump came closer to doing so than anyone else alive could, but, in the end, far too few of our other "representatives" had the courage to stand up to the vast array of forces aligned against him and stand up for average Americans.

Democrats disdain the American people they are supposed to serve. The Massachusetts undersecretary for climate, David Ismay, may have inadvertently put it best when recently caught on a hot mic. While noting that, in his state, the majority of carbon emissions come from average citizens going about their daily lives, he said: "60% of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person up the street, the senior on a fixed income, right? There is no bad guy left. At least in Massachusetts to point the finger at or turn the screws on and break their will so they stop emitting. That's you. We have to break your will."

They "have to break your will." Clear enough?

Trump championed the average Joe or Joanne and tried to break the will of swamp denizens. This accounts for much of why they hate him so — and anyone who supported him.

The IRS's targeting of conservatives, the Russia Collusion hoax, Trump impeachments, and the now blatant attempts to target, mock, and cancel anyone who doesn't toe the leftist line by the Biden administration and all of its sycophants in the vast Mainstream Media–Academic–Big Tech complex surely qualifies as a "long train of abuses and usurpations" designed to reduce traditional Americans to a condition of absolute despotism.

Image credit: Nick Youngson, CC BY-SA 3.0, Alpha Stock Images.