Democrats want to ban Donald Trump from an Arlington burial

If they wish, Presidents can be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. There’s no indication that Trump wants to be buried at Arlington on the (I hope) far-distant day when he finally dies. However, Democrats are taking no chance and are trying to pass a law banning him from that final honor.

The reality is that only two presidents are buried at Arlington, although the Kennedy family, generally, seems to view the place as a family plot:

Still, it makes sense that presidents have the right to be buried there. After all, it’s a military cemetery and, during their tenure in office, our presidents are the Commanders-in-Chief of the military.

So far as I know, the robustly healthy and vibrant Donald Trump has not ruminated about having his mortal remains laid to rest in Arlington once he finally passes away. That hasn’t stopped the Democrats.

There are a lot of words and phrases that can be used to define the Democrats in 2021. Hypocritical, crazy, delusional, power-mad, stupid all spring instantly to mind. However, overriding all of this is hate-filled. They hate America as it is, they hate white people (no matter how white they are themselves), they hate Americans, they hate Republicans, and most of all, they hate Donald Trump.

If you thought Donald Trump’s leaving D.C. and retiring quite gracefully to Mar-a-Lago in Florida was going to quench that emotion, you thought wrong. He still occupies all of the available space in their heads, whether they’re lying about his inciting the incursion into the Capitol, charging him with insurrection, or lying about his successful vaccination efforts, they just can’t quit him. Trump’s moving on but they’re still stuck in the same sick dependency that’s characterized them since he came down the escalator in 2015.

For that reason, it shouldn’t be surprising that these obsessed Democrats, in almost medieval fashion, are attempting to control Trump’s still-hypothetical final resting place. The House Democrats have introduced a bill – the “No Glory For Hate Act” -- that would ban “twice impeached presidents” from being buried at Arlington. It is, of course, a disguised Bill of Attainder, because there’s only one twice impeached president. They could just as well have named the bill the “Rip Trumps Bones Apart And Scatter Them To The Four Winds” bill. It would have had the same effect.

What we’re witnessing is a pathological mental breakdown. The fact that these angry, obsessive, delusional people have their hands on all of the levers of federal power in America is unnerving, to say the least.

