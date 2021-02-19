How Minneapolis created a crime wave (in the progressive media’s own words)

I apologize for not knowing who created the chart below, and for being unable to obtain permission to use it. But it is too good not to share with readers. I suspect that whoever put it together would appreciate having it spread far and wide.

The main reason that I like it so much is that it uses progressive mainstream media headlines to make its point. We bemoan the censorship that social media and the MSM exercise to protect their phony narratives. But often, carried away by their own crazy beliefs, they report on absurd actions with a halo of righteousness, and then can’t ignore the consequences.

The Minneapolis that I grew up in during the 1950s and early 1960s no longer exists. Crime was minimal, people were polite to a fault, and as an elementary school student, I was free to take the bus downtown to visit the central library. I watched the Detroit riots of 1967 drive the middle class out of that city and ruin it. I fear my old hometown faces a similar fate.