Biden brings back kids in cages

How's this for buried news?

The Biden administration, through executive order, is scrapping President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy for illegal border crossers claiming asylum. Which means, catch-and-release, but detention centers, for presumably vulnerable "unaccompanied minors." That would likely include 14-year-old gang bangers, even as the media would present only toddlers.

According to CNN, (Hat tip: The National Pulse):

The Biden administration is opening an overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border, the federal agency tasked with the children’s care told CNN in a statement. The Health and Human Services Department will reopen a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, that can accommodate about 700 children and can be expanded if necessary. The reopening of the facility comes amid an increase in apprehensions of unaccompanied children on the Southwest border, fueled in part by deteriorating conditions in Latin America and a perceived possible relaxation of enforcement, and reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19. It also comes as President Joe Biden rolls out new immigration executive orders tackling migration to the US southern border.

Which calls to mind just how humane President Trump's policy actually was. The "Remain in Mexico" policy was a bid to discourage junk asylum cases, which in the past always took years to adjudicate and allowed a work permit. For people with meritless asylum cases, that was a bargain, because just the work years alone would mean a significant salary, even if the asylum judge eventually ruled 'no.' Meanwhile, significant numbers never showed up for their asylum hearing dates anyway, knowing that nobody in law enforcement would be looking for them.

But for unaccompanied minors, who often are products of feral unbringings, broken homes, and gang involvement, they're now vulnerable children. Which means housing them until their often-illegal immigrant relatives in the U.S. can be located. After that, they get transported at government expense to those destinations. Which is where the 'kids in cages' come from.

Democrats have made hay upon hay about that set-up, ended by President Trump with his 'Remain in Mexico' policy, where at least the asylum seekers could walk around.

Under Biden, it's kids in cages, which, as the National Pulse noted, was a billboard cause by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made a big deal about it, even before she was elected to Congress.

She's the one who wore white (like the socialism-opposing wives of dissidents in Cuba) and stood outside the gated fence of a detention center, whinnying and braying about "kids in cages," complete with a slew of questionably manufactured tears.

The problem with that, of course, was that what she immediately stood in front of was a parking lot. which, when the camera shots were expanded to wide angles, showed her in a laughable phony act, emoting all over before an empty audience.

Well, now the cages are back, now that Biden has dismantled President Trump's humane 'Remain in Mexico' policy. We await her phony tears again, given that apparently toddlers (and gang members) without parents should apparently in her view, just be walking around. Things are always different when the executor of the policy is a Democrat like Biden.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of heblo from Pixabay">Pixabay / Jan Alexander from Pixabay">Pixabay License pictures, and hand-drawn image.