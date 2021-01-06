What comes after Georgia?

As I write this, it appears that Raphael Warnock, an anti-American, pro-Marxist, anti-Semitic, anti-white Democrat who has credible accusations of spousal and child abuse against him, won. Meanwhile, with Perdue and Ossoff tied, counting has stopped in Chatham County. We know what that means. They’re finding votes for Ossoff, a leftist nonentity. As matters now stand, despite Trump’s overwhelming coattails on down-ballot votes across America, Biden is poised to take the White House, the Democrats will control the Senate, and Nancy Pelosi and her squad are the Queen and princesses of the House. We are facing a hard-left, one-party federal government.

However, millions of patriots are converging on Washington, D.C., and there should be some sort of evidentiary hearing in Congress. Optimally, the hearing will result in those American people who are exposed only to the leftist media hearing information that’s entirely new to them. President Trump may also have evidence we haven’t heard before, although he did not indicate that in his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State and Chief Weasel Brad Raffensperger.

If the Democrats do barrel their way through and take control, we conservatives have two choices: We can give in to despair, which is a flat, inert emotion that renders people helpless. Or we can fight back. Remember, the leftists got where they did with a march through our cultural institutions. It’s time for us to march back.

The nature of being conservative is that we inevitably gravitate to tending our gardens. We don’t dream of changing the world. We dream of maintaining the world. We work hard, raise our children, take care of our money . . . and get walked all over by the activists. It’s time to start copying leftist tactics – up to a certain point – because they work.

One of the things we can do is what leftists have done, which is to take to the streets – not to riot, steal or kill, God forbid, but to protest peaceably in accordance with our rights under the First Amendment. Be aware, though, that police forces in leftists' cities, although they complain about “defund the police,” often agree with leftist policies and will enforce them, as they have in both Salem, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. That means people will get arrested.

With that in mind, it’s time for conservatives to start doing what leftists have done since the 1960s: They need to view protest arrests, not as shameful stigmas, but as badges of honor. As long as we view all arrests with horror and disdain, instead of distinguishing the ones that come honorably, we’re falling behind. We also need to start creating bail funds for those honorable arrests, just as leftists did for BLM.

We know that leftists will open the borders. We’re going to get flooded with illegal immigrants. Since we can’t stop them, we may as well educate them in the ways of our Constitution. Do what leftists do and provide free English classes and other resources for illegal aliens – except instead of teaching them Marx, teach them the Constitution, Adam Smith, the free market, etc. Let’s embrace them and make them ours, not theirs.

If you’re in a traditional church, reaching out to Hispanic and Black churches and communities. Don’t let leftists be the only voice speaking to minorities. Again, we conservatives are good people and we have good values.

Get off Facebook and Twitter. Go back to the old-fashioned way of communicating with friends: email chains. You can even write paper letters. Also, start visiting your favorite blogs again instead of relying on social media. I do that every single day, which is how I get all my information and ideas. I use Twitter as a shorthand for putting information into these posts (which have word count limits), but I go elsewhere for my core information.

Start running for local politics because you don’t have to announce your party affiliation. Get on the school board and don’t let them bully you for being a racist when you espouse classic liberal values. Get onto every single local political board you can. That’s how politicians start.

Homeschool your children. The Wuhan virus brutally exposed that many of our teachers don’t deserve to spend time in the room with our children. Create education pods where a group of conservative parents hires a conservative educator.

If you can afford to do so, stop buying anything made in China.

Primary RINO politicians. They think they can keep their power by joining forces with the left. Disabuse them of that notion.

And one more thing: Remember that leftists hate each other. Intersectionality plus statism means they’re all battling for the same political spoils. Also, their politicians are often morons who are propped up by the press. That won’t help them in the long run.

To paraphrase John Paul Jones, “We have not yet begun to fight.” We are Americans, we are the descendants of the people who left their comfortable world for a vast wilderness, who wintered at Valley Forge, who fought at Gettysburg, who battled through Belleau Wood, who won the Tet Offensive and the Battle of Fallujah (although the Democrats gave both away).

These are perilous times, so I’ll leave you with Thomas Paine’s wise words:

THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.

IMAGE: Archibald MacNeal Willard’s The Spirit of ’76. Public Domain.