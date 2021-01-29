The Democrats' phony impeachment narrative

The Democrat party is currently attempting to impeach former President Donald Trump because he supposedly instigated the violent demonstration which took place in a doorway of the Capitol on January 6. However, the evidence is in. President Trump did nothing wrong that day. Instead, Democrat party propagandists created a false narrative that Trump and his supporters are violent insurgents.

1. The first proof is the fact that President Trump called for a peaceful demonstration in his earlier speech at a peaceful rally that day:

We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard.

Contributing to this proof is the fact that all video versions of Trump's speech were taken off the internet by censors at YouTube, probably because they didn't want any alternative to the narrative being presented by the Democrat party's propagandists. They even expelled Trump from Facebook and Twitter, probably to prevent him from countering their narrative.

2. The second proof is the fact that no intelligent person ever deduces a pattern from a single incident. This incident only seems to be a pattern to those who have been consuming the Democrat party's propaganda for the last four years. Talk show host Dennis Prager described their anti-Trump propaganda narrative in a January 26 essay:

For four years, the media and their party, the Democrats, told us every day that Trump is a fascist, a dictator, a racist, and a white supremacist; that he was an agent of the Russian government -- a real-life Manchurian candidate. We were also repeatedly told by the lying media (Trump's accurate description of the mainstream media) that in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump said there are "very fine" Nazis (see the PragerU video, "The Media's 'Very Fine People' Myth"). Yes, the media told us with a straight face that a man with a Jewish daughter, Jewish son-in-law, and Jewish grandchildren said there are fine Nazis. Biden said he decided to run for president because of this lie.

In contrast, when there is incident after incident of fighting with police, a pattern can be reasonably deduced. For example, the leftist groups Antifa and BLM staged riots in city after city last year. They even fought police for several days at the White House in early June. These battles formed part of an attempted insurrection, according to a June 3 exclusive in the Washington Times:

Activists of the far-left Antifa movement began planning to foment a nationwide anti-government insurgency as early as November as the U.S. presidential campaign season kicked off in earnest, according to a law enforcement official with access to intelligence behind the shadowy group.

3. The third proof is the fact that the police waved the demonstrators toward an entrance to the Capitol Building which was only lightly defended by a few policemen. Antifa was there, pretending to be Trump supporters, and helped spark the riot. For more on these events watch this Rudy Giuliani video and explore the links in this American Thinker blog posting.

Contributing to this proof is the fact that censors at YouTube took down Giuliani's videos, probably because they didn't want anybody to learn that there were alternatives to the Democrat Party's narratives. (Giuliani's videos can still be watched at rudygiulianics.com.)

4. The fourth proof is the fact that Germany's ruling party and press pulled a similar trick in order to discredit a huge peaceful demonstration by opponents of the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin on August 29. A German blogger explains their propaganda technique:

How do you manage to delegitimize a peaceful mass protest against the corona measures in such a way that the media report not about a protest by hundreds of thousands, but about the "storming" of the Reichstag? Quite simply: you approve an application by a group of Reichsbürger to assemble directly in front of the Reichstag (N.B. the official applicant for this assembly was Ex-NPD-member Rüdiger Hoffmann) and station only three policemen in front of the west entrance despite the large police presence everywhere in the area. Then you let a crazy Q-Anon-chick scream into the microphone that "Donald Trump has declared freedom," that "the police have laid down their weapons," and that "everyone should now occupy the steps of the Reichstag," and, presto, you have the images you need to dominate the coverage ... a mob of a few dozen people with Reichsbürger flags "storming the Reichstag." Never mind the fact that the massive demonstration at the Siegesäule (i.e., Victory Column) organized by Querdenken 711 had absolutely nothing to do with this incident, which was carried out by a right-wing-extremist splinter group. The demonstration had already been delegitimized as a protest staged by Reichsbürger extremists and tin-foil-hat lunatics in the days leading up to it, and now the visual confirmation was provided.

Contributing to this proof are the close parallels between the two incidents, suggesting that those in Washington were copying the German technique. According to ZeroHedge:

All they actually had to do, in both Berlin and DC, was allow a small fringe group of angry protesters to gain access to the building, film it, and then pump out the "attempted coup" narrative. It made no difference whatsoever that the "domestic terrorists" (in both Berlin and Washington) were a completely unorganized, unarmed mob that posed absolutely zero threat of "staging a coup" and "overthrowing the government." It also made not the slightest difference that Trump didn't actually "incite" the mob (yes, I put myself through the agony of reading every word of his speech, which was the usual word salad from start to finish). We're talking propaganda here, not reality.



YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Those who lived in the Soviet Union developed a healthy dose of cynicism, which helped them read in between the lines of Pravda and Izvestia and figure out what was really going on. We need to learn to read between the lines of the Democrat party's propaganda. Whenever they censor the alternative, they are indicating that they know they are lying.