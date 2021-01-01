Tell me that you love me, Laurene Jobs

Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene preaches about the moral weight of obscene wealth.

Says the billion heiress: “I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth… I’ve dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way.

“I’m not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.”

Mrs. Jobs clearly feels defensive about getting so gobsmackingly rich with such embarrassing ease. Just hook the right college dropout. Coulda been the Microsoft guy, or that Facebook feller. There are so many anymore, all seemingly ditching Harvard in favor of Mammon.

An unnamed commenter put into words the self-sacrifice and sheer decency inherent in Mrs Jobs’ stance. “I am so good that I'll go ahead and stick around to enjoy this obscene wealth. My kids, fathered by the evil Steve Jobs, aren't on my level of good so they don't get any.”

Others have different takes. Laurene, I agree with you 100%. In fact, and purely out of compassion, let me help rid you of the burden of some of that shameful wealth so that you may run naked in the meadow with the butterflies, guilt-free at last! I will voluntarily take on, say, $10b of it. Email me at sendmassivewealth@robinhood.com. Twitter also works with @makemestinkingrichsweetlaurene. Or just call me deplorable at BR 549.

