Stunning turn of events in PA may lead to Trump victory

On Dec. 28, Pennsylvania lawmakers concluded that "Numbers Don’t Add Up, Certification Of Presidential Results Premature and In Error"

President Trump tweeted about it:

“Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump.”

The key paragraphs from the PA lawmaker's two-page statement:

A comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on November 3, 2020 as recorded by the Department of State shows that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted. Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates. The difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between the two major candidates for President of the United States. On November 24, 2020, Boockvar certified election results, and Wolf issued a certificate of ascertainment of presidential electors, stating that Vice President Joe Biden received 80,555 more votes than President Donald Trump.

The PA lawmakers have done their job (so far). Now what is the next step? These lawmakers need to recall the slate of electors and tell House and Senate that the election results cannot be ascertained in their state. They should probably hold a vote that overturns the certification of the awful election. The bottom line is that the slate of electors is not permitted to vote on Jan. 6.

This reasonable and fair action may have a domino effect on the other embattled states, whose lawmakers should follow suit. If this happens, Trump will win in the Electoral College (I had erroneously stated that if no one reaches 270 votes, then the House decides.) Instead, the Twelfth Amendment states: "[T]he votes shall then be counted... The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President[.]"

But will PA legislatures, where the real power resides, do this? And will the other embattled states do the same? If so, then Trump (rightly) wins: 232 to 222. This is the best, constitutionally speaking, and probably the only real option remaining for Trump.

Therefore, the solution is, once again, that we the people need to put maximum pressure on the heroic and truthful PA legislatures to send word to the House and Senate, reminding them that the legislatures decide things, not a governor or a secretary of state. They should even hold a vote, overturning the certification of the election. And we need to put the same pressure on the legislatures of the other embattled states, where fraud obviously happened, to follow Pennsylvania's lead.

Image: PxHere