There is ample evidence for those who care to see it, that the Presidential election was stolen. Peter Navarro’s report, entitled "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities," is also a must read.

My question is: Why is the fraud always on one side? Why do Democrats cheat?

The population has never been more polarized. Conservatives and regressives (they are not progressive and they are not liberal) no longer worship the same God, share the same values, honor the same heroes and history, or agree on the meaning of human existence. We also no longer share a view of the nature and purposes of government.

This country was founded on shared Judeo-Christian beliefs. Even without a common religion, we still shared basic beliefs that our rights and responsibilities are ordained by Almighty God. It’s spelled out in our Founding document, the Declaration of Independence:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.-- That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, -- That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Those of us who respect the Founding Father's understanding of God-given rights respect their vision of limited government that follows from that. Our rights come from God, not from government. It has become clear that Democrats do not believe this. Democrats believe that our rights come from government. Therefore, government can decide what rights we have, can grant new rights and take away rights at the will of those in power. Take the “universal right to healthcare” for example. This is not a right in the sense that we believe in rights. God does not operate a healthcare system and grant universal access. God-given rights do not impose burdens on others. Government-granted “rights” force people into involuntary servitude in order to provide them.

Once you come to grips with this moral divide it becomes easier to understand why Democrats cheat. For if you believe that rights come from government it is a very short jump to “the ends justify the means.” If what you believe is that more government power and control means more rights it becomes understandable that for Democrats anything goes and win by any means necessary.

John Adams warned us: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

