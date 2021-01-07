Republicans have hit rock bottom. How do they pick themselves up?

Will the Republicans finally wake up and match the energy, commitment, and unity of Democrats? I hope that this is the moment — the Republican bottom from which to bounce.

The long-suffering alcoholic rationalizes his problems, sometimes for decades, ignoring all the signs. He loses his driver's license because of the corrupt judge. He loses his job and house since he was fired by a bad boss. The wife and kids left since they did not understand.

Then the alcoholic finally finds himself in a $40.00 motel room, half-starved, no money, about to drink in desperation from a stolen Mennen Aftershave bottle and — voilà! The light bulb goes on. Gee — maybe I have a problem.

The Republicans seem to be in that motel room right now, sipping aftershave, and their light bulb had better damned well be going on. They have big problems.

So what needs to happen here to create the new, strong, effective, courageous Republicans who do not ask for a hall pass to go to the restroom?

Republican Intensity

It all boils down to WWDD: What Would Donald Do?

Politicians in general have evolved, or entropized, into a chaotic mess of rich, Armani-suited, face-lifted, tanning-boothed, false-smiling liars appearing to be on a work release program from a hospice facility. For Republicans, add fearful, apologetic cowards.

That image is changing with the entry of the non-political politician Donald J. Trump. His new influence of telling a straight story, consistently and strongly, not changing positions willy-nilly and moving forward in his direction to get things done, should be the Republican model for the future — maybe save for some of the hyperbole and tweets.

Just look at the incredible accomplishments of Donald J. Trump using that model of behavior and overcoming five years of constant media lies and attacks, the Democrat resistance, a Russian collusion hoax, a false impeachment effort, NeverTrumps, and other weak Republicans. Strength like that is necessary to bounce Republicans from this bottom and the conservative cause for future success. We know that it can be done since Trump did it.

Republicans and the Media

WWDD?

Donald J. Trump would do exactly what you have seen him do by calling out the media when they are lying and mischaracterizing, not squirming and apologizing and fearing a media reprisal. Is Donald too pronounced when he does it? Maybe. But the principle of calling out the media when they are wrong needs to be a standard technique from all Republicans. Gone are the days of the respectful, weak responses to outrageous lies and deceit. Donald's technique has served to bring the media into question for their lies and reduced their influence among the public. All Republicans need to adopt this behavior.

Republicans also need to help grow the conservative media presence. They need to encourage new conservative media to grow and provide commentary and presence on those media outlets to counteract the mainstream media messaging and grow the viewing base to independents and questioning Democrats.

Republicans and Governing

Paybacks are hell.

It is time to return the favor of the Resistance established by Democrats. We cannot abide weak Republicans and Never Trumpers caving into the false unity narrative of the Democrat party. Filibuster everything Republicans can get their hands on. Use every delay tactic available to stall legislation. Republican congress members need to use Parler, Newsmax, and you name it to make strong communications about what is really happening in Congress and looking for what their constituents need. Offer legislation for everything they would do before the Democrats draft theirs and make sure the public knows about it before the Democrats take the initiative. Make it look like Republicans are taking the initiative to keep connected with and respected by their base to keep the base energized and involved for the future.

Republicans and Leadership

WWDD?

Donald would lead and will hopefully be a key component in future Republican messaging. Whatever conflicts exist between Donald Trump and Republicans need to be greatly minimized. The NeverTrumps and RINOS need to be either accommodated somehow or primaried out of the party — a heavy but necessary lift for the future.

But Republicans need to lead by being first, relentless, and firm with positive messaging about the future and how it ties to their programs. Will the media pick it up? Who knows, but that dynamic needs to change on its own. They need to communicate it wherever it can be heard.

So, overall, Republicans need courage, strength, unity.

What Can We Do?

I will reiterate a quote from Andrew Jackson:

But you must remember, my fellow-citizens, that eternal vigilance by the people is the price of liberty, and that you must pay the price if you wish to secure the blessing.

The cures to our ailments here are more than just demanding that Republicans or Democrats behave better or that other people do things to solve the problems.

Our liberty comes at a price, as Andrew Jackson says — a personal price. To pay that price requires courage, commitment, diligence, and perhaps risk, and not falling prey to despair despite how prospects may look.

Our prospects as conservatives need to be advanced by a large political force in addition to our own personal courage. I cannot think of another viable option other than a revived Republican Party to immediately serve that purpose unless you have one.

The Republican Party needs to bounce from its bottom to serve this role.

I realize that many of us are at our bottom right now after falling from one of the strongest presidents in history with a supportive Congress in 2016 making incredible progress for our country. Now we're landing at the bottom with the coronavirus, a fraudulent presidential election, and all three branches under Democrat control, although just by a whisker.

The alcoholic at the bottom has no excuse not to fight and not to rise despite the challenges of the situation. The Republican Party at the bottom has no excuse. Nor do we at our bottom.

Image: hansgklein via Pixabay, Pixabay License.