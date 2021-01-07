Press declares Trump-linked demonstrators 'mobs,' 'rioters,' and 'extremists' — Antifa remains 'peaceful protesters'

How's this for a press double-standard?

Lourdes Navarro of NPR has announced on Twitter that company guidance states that Trump-supporters are to be called "pro-Trump extremists," tweeting:

NPR guidance: we won't be calling the people who stormed the Capitol 'protestors' — they are 'pro-Trump extremists' and what they are doing is 'insurrection'.

This is funny stuff, given that thousands showed up; some didn't know they were storming anything; and huge numbers were the usual peaceful, clean-up-the-trash Republican protesters. NPR, in any case, hasn't actually interviewed them.

And what exactly is "extremist" about opposing election fraud? Locals do it all the time in other countries where third-world hellhole standards prevail. Does anyone call Venezuela's anti–election fraud protesters "extremists"? The word used there is "avalancha." Oh, and don't think the Chavista thugs running Caracas didn't notice this "extremist" label and use it to attempt to make political hay. And speaking of Latin America, here, Jake Tapper got schooled.

More to the hypocritical point, we don't recall the press using the term "Black Lives Matter extremist" or even an Antifa "extremist" despite months of rioting and looting. BLM may attract all kinds of protesters, but it's unmistakable that its self-described Marxist-trained leadership and the many people associated with them who burn things down are mobs and extremists. And Antifa? The people who took over vast swathes of Seattle and Portland? They are by definition extremists.

Same with the press's use of the word "mobs." A small, apparently misguided, and quite possibly stupid group stormed the nation's Capitol, in a pointless, empty gesture that sure as heck wasn't going to stop what was going on in Congress to ratify Joe Biden as president, and the use of the word "mobs" was rampant.

The Hill tweeted: JUST IN: State capitals across the country under siege by pro-Trump mobs http://hill.cm/C8M1dfi

The New York Times tweeted: The storming of Capitol Hill was organized on social media. Trump supporters posted unprecedented scenes of mobs freely strolling through the halls of Congress and uploading celebratory photographs of themselves, encouraging others to join them.

And its banner headline: Trump Incites Mobs

Reuters tweeted similar and then they got a little more temperate here, saying "pro-Trump protestors."

Even National Geographic got in on the act, tweeting manipulated-light images with this: surreal scenes were on display in Washington as mobs breached the Capitol Building and interrupted the vote to certify the 2020 presidential election

Others headlines like these here.

The Daily Beast liked the term "pro-Trump rioters" a word unknown to them when describing Antifa and BLM and all its "peaceful protestors."

The bottom line is this: anyone opposing election fraud is now an extremist and part of a mob. No protests, no calling for redress — anyone protesting will be defined by its least worthy members, the people with bad judgment to storm the Capitol, some of whom may have been Antifa provocateurs.

It's a bid to paint protests for Trump, in sentiments shared by 74 million voters, as nothing but the doing of mobs and extremists.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.