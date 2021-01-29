PETA says to stop using animal names as insults toward humans

Every so often, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) come out with urgent directions so preposterously woke that it actually serves as much needed humor.

Recently, they did so again.

This time, PETA tweeted out an appeal to humans asking us to stop using animal names as verbal insults toward other humans.

Words can create a more inclusive world, or perpetuate oppression.



Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them.



Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them. Stand up for justice by rejecting supremacist language.

Yes, we must stop perpetuating the "myth" that humans are somehow superior to animals — as soon as, say, a hyena composes something comparable to Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 or a chicken invents a cure for cancer.

The organization followed up with another tweet, saying, "Anti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species. Perpetuating the idea that animals are sly, dirty, or heartless desensitizes the public and normalizes violence against other animals."

So only humans are sly, dirty, and heartless? Apparently, it's not only white supremacists we have to look out for now, but human supremacists, a broader (and more inclusive!) category of thugs. Must be those lying dog-faced pony soldiers again.

PETA also tweeted, "Speciesist language isn't just harmful, but it is also inaccurate. Pigs, for instance, are intelligent, lead complex social lives, and show empathy for other pigs in distress. Snakes are clever, have family relationships, and prefer to associate with their relatives." So do Mafia dons. Should I have them over for dinner?

PETA's concluding tweet stated: "PETA urges everyone who believes in equality and justice to take a look at their personal beliefs and the language they use and break free of this outdated mindset that denigrates other animals. Always be kind and consider not using insults at all." I wish Democrats, "entertainers," and mainstream media types would take that last message to heart.

PETA helpfully suggest that if you want to insult someone you believe lacks bravery, you should call that person a "coward" rather than a "chicken," as the latter would be insulting to chickens. Similarly, if someone is a tattle-tale, call him a "snitch," not a "rat," say "jerk" instead of "snake." Use "repulsive" in lieu of "pig" and "lazy" instead of "sloth." So say PETA.

What a bunch of jackasses.

