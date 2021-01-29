With Biden in the White House, the Borg have come to America

Those who remember Star Trek: The Next Generation from the 1980s also remember Captain Picard's epic turn as Locutus of Borg. The once strong, independent captain had been assimilated into the totalitarian Borg. American politics is beginning to feel remarkably Borg-like in the age of Biden.

There was a theme running just below the surface of all the mainstream media talking points this past week. They were telling us, not in so many words, that "resistance is futile." Thousands of troops in the capital served to emphasize the point.

Leftists are the Borg. They are the embodiment of the evil sci-fi collectivist menace. They want us to know they will trample on our rights and our lives, if necessary, to usher in the new America. They have made great strides toward silencing all those who would disagree with them and now they want to begin the campaign to "reprogram" and assimilate us into the collective.

To be a leftist, you must conform absolutely to leftist orthodoxy. You must force a system of beliefs on those who profess to think otherwise, through social pressure, financial pressure, threats, intimidation, and violence. No debate is necessary. Just ask the few Democrats who have had the courage to confront the left.

Leftism's nature is anti-American because its core tenets are antithetical to the Constitution and, especially, the Bill of Rights. Small wonder that leftists seem to hate their country and want to change it into something else.

Many conservative voices are being silenced or censored with little recourse or pushback. It's hard to believe that this is happening right in front of our eyes.

The First Amendment is under assault, and the rest of the Bill of Rights won't be far behind. Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to destroy the Second Amendment, and Beto O'Rourke stands ready to do the job.

Where are the outrage and response from Republicans? It seems as if they couldn't care less about that which they have sworn to protect and defend.

Mitch McConnell and other feckless senators could not even bring themselves to object to the show impeachment trial aimed at preventing Donald Trump from ever running for office again. Months after malfeasors had planned to enter the Capitol, and many minutes after they had done so, President Trump asked the crowd to head to the Capitol to protest peacefully. That qualifies as incitement to insurrection?

Were the senators not around for the past four years? Have they not witnessed all the gains we've made economically, socially, and as a nation? Those gains are quickly being ripped out from under us, but they were still very real, and Donald Trump made it happen against all odds.

We always marvel at how the Democrats, Borg-like, stick together. They seldom break ranks even as Republicans run from their principles and constituents at the mere suspicion of controversy.

I don't mean guys like Mitt Romney, who just seems vindictive and small-minded. He's even starting to look like the caricature of a villain.

I'm talking about the rank-and-file RINOs, who are far more concerned with their perks and status than with doing what's right for the country. If they stab Donald Trump in the back in this unconstitutional kangaroo court of an impeachment trial, it will likely be the end of the establishment branch of the Republican Party. At that moment, the RINOs will have been assimilated, which may have been the plan all along.

Most of Trump's seventy-four million voters will feel politically homeless. Trump, though, has made it clear that he intends to clean house at the GOP and reinstate it as a home for the American people. That would be a major undertaking.

Let's hope Mitch is paying attention. The Borg are out there, and they are dead serious.

Image: A Borg costume at 2017's Comic-Con by William Tung. CC BY-SA 2.0.