Gitmo terrorist prisoners moved to head of the vaccine line —Biden Pentagon

President Joe Biden's Pentagon has just jumped 40 Islamo-fascist terrorists imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay to the head of the COVID-19 vaccine line.

In a country where more than 300 million citizens and legal residents are enduring a long-term wait for the vaccine, these prisoners are now queued up for their first vaccination shots as soon as next week.

These terrorist beneficiaries of Biden's misguided compassion include 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Meanwhile, even Americans at risk for COVID because of age or medical conditions — including millions of American veterans injured or sicked while in Iraq and Afghanistan — are being told, optimistically, by a leading member of Biden's new committee on the coronavirus, the frequently wrong Dr. Anthony Fauci, that they'll have to wait. Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, a flawed "expert" whom Trump fired after his many failed projections and mistaken recommendations, told the New York Times he hoped the vaccine would be distributed to rank-and-file Americans by "late next summer."

On Jan. 26, the more optimistic President Biden said, "The brutal truth is, it's going to take months before we can have the majority of Americans vaccinated — months." Note that Biden said the "majority of Americans." With roughly 330 million Americans needing protection, it will take months to protect even 116 million Americans. Currently, after several months of vaccinations, roughly 26 million Americans have been inoculated — less than 10 percent of the total.

So, with more than 90 percent of all Americans, including millions of American veterans, waiting and praying for the vaccine before they could contract a fatal case of COVID, Biden is making sure that terrorists are protected. This includes five terrorist being prosecuted for their participation in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. These terrorists are being moved to the head of a long line of people waiting for this viral protection.

This new action by Biden, who — much as Obama did during his administration — is once again picking "winners" and "losers" and not siding with the American people, is on top of news. However, also from the New York Times, the two "ready-to-protect" vaccines are likely not as effective on a mutated strain of COVID first found in South Africa. In another, more candid statement, President Biden said the federal government will have enough vaccine to inoculate 300 million Americans by October. That will still leave 10 percent — 30 million Americans — unprotected even nine months from now. And that assumes that Biden is accurate.

To date, the federal government has a poor track record at projecting the future of the disease and the vaccine. It also presumes that the vaccine will work. Drug-maker Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is only 89 percent effective — meaning that 11 percent of vaccinated Americans will still be at risk, but nobody will know which 11 percent. That 11 percent makes up 33 million unknowingly at-risk Americans. Worse, Novavax's vaccine, of which Biden recently announced he is buying 100 million more inoculations (enough for 50 million Americans), is likely less effective against the South African mutated strain of COVID.

Despite recent assurances from the often wrong Dr. Anthony Fauci, reported by NBC News, it's too soon to tell if the vaccine will work well on either this new South African strain or the highly virulent strain that surfaced in Great Britain. That deadly mutated U.K. strain recently appeared in the United States. It is reported to be far more contagious than unmutated COVID-19. However, initial — and perhaps optimistic — indications suggest that the U.K. strain might be "less deadly." But the jury is still out on that.

The White House declined to answer questions about the appropriateness of protecting the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attack, while leaving hundreds of millions of Americans unprotected and at risk.

Ned Barnett was, for decades, an expert working on the public information side of America's health care system, serving such organizations as Citizens for Health and the National Drug Prevention League. The author of more than ten books and hundreds of articles on health care and public information, Barnett testified twice before Congress on national healthcare issues. He is the owner of Barnett Marketing Communications in Las Vegas and a frequent contributor to American Thinker.

