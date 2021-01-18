Let's come together by forcing girls to play with boys

The Biden unity train leaves on Wednesday at noon. The theme is unity and coming together. Unfortunately, the Biden team is planning to bring us together by tearing us apart.

This is from the AP:

Transgender athletes are getting an ally in the White House next week as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports -- although state legislatures, Congress and the courts are all expected to have their say this year, too. Attorneys on both sides say they expect president-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education will switch sides in two key legal battles -- one in Connecticut, the other in Idaho — that could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by how they identify.

How is this bringing us together? Have you met parents with daughters who can't wait for boys to compete with their girls? I haven't.

So we will see the new President in the courts. My guess is that we will be doing a lot of that over the next couple of years, from transgenders to signing international agreements without going the treaty route.

