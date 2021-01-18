Our 1776/Red Sea Moment

All of us want to figure things out and understand what is going down. Everything in America’s capitol is now surreal and yet real. The facts of Joe Biden’s family corruption involving large payments resulting from questionable business activities with high-profile people in foreign countries, and particularly with CCP people in China, are now well-known. The facts of Joe Biden’s fraudulent election and preparations for an illegitimate inauguration are now on display for all to see.

Inaugurations, in our collective memories, have all been celebratory events. If Biden’s inauguration goes forward, it will be characterized by streets lined with armored vehicles and some 21,000 armed troops. And for what, since there will be no public inauguration at all?

The year 2020 should be declared the Year of the Hydra-headed Fraud. The Fake News media has lied to Americans about so many things that many simply don’t know what to believe. The year started with the collapse of what had been the most unfounded and fraudulent case of impeachment in American history, which was quickly followed by a mysterious invasion of a Coronavirus originating in China that shut down much of the American economy. What ensued was a record number of small-business failures and bankruptcies, made worse by riots and property destruction by people who hate America, while at the same time many big businesses gained more power and market share. People were free to go to liquor stores, but not to church. We all now know that the COVID-19 virus was dealt with in ways that invoked fear and kept people at home. This created ideal conditions for Democrat operatives and lawyers to change -- mostly illegitimately -- the voting rules in many states. All designed to facilitate vote fraud.

Many are understandably confused about all these things. But make no mistake: the ultimate crime against our Constitutional Republic whose essential legitimacy comes from the sovereignty of the people -- solely established by the preferences expressed in valid elections -- threatens the undoing and fall of the United States of America. There simply cannot be a normal transition to a successor who is both fraudulently elected and whose corruption fundamentally compromises his ability to lead and be respected by Americans and other world powers.

As patriotic Americans we are fortunate that a very unusual man was raised up for such a time as this. No one can deny that Donald Trump is gifted with an extraordinarily strategic, discerning, and decisive mind, and that he has energy and stamina that few can keep up with. Most importantly, Trump has the kind of courage and patriotism rarely seen in political leaders. He may well rank with the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, whose actions consigned their own death warrants. The odds of Trump prevailing in securing a second term seem as long as those of the Declaration signers, who knew that the small and poorly trained colonial army could not realistically defeat Great Britain, which was at the time the greatest military power in the world.

But the concluding sentence of the Declaration of Independence, which implored all patriots to maintain “a firm Reliance on the Protection of divine Providence [and] mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor” reveals that the spiritual weapons were more powerful than the physical weapons of the enemy. Similarly, when the Israelites faced decimation after fleeing their Egyptian bondage being backed up to the Red Sea with the overwhelming force and armaments of the pharaoh’s army descending on them, God protected them through Moses, commanding him to lift his staff and part the sea at the last moment allowing them to cross over before the walls of water collapsed and drowned the Egyptian army in pursuit.

American patriots are now at a Red Sea/1776 moment, and we can prevail by calling on the same powers that delivered victory in the past. We may walk in the flesh and assess the current situation with our physical eyes, but Apostle Paul reminds us that we struggle not against flesh and blood, “but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Our weapons of truth and justice are far mightier than any of our enemies’ weapons, and with God’s help we will prevail.

Scott Powell is a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute in Seattle. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org

Image: Snappygoat