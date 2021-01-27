Impeachment collapses

In Trump derangement syndrome, Democrats just can't help themselves. Their bid to take President Trump down in his post-presidency through an illegal impeachment is going down like the Hindenburg.

Start with the latest - the vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

According to CBS News, which is broadcasting this as a Republican defeat:

The Senate voted 55 to 45 to reject a motion to dismiss the impeachment trial on the basis that it is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a private citizen, paving the way for the trial to begin in two weeks. Five Republicans — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey — joined all Democrats in voting to table the point of order, brought by GOP Senator Rand Paul. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was among the Republicans who voted against the point of order, brought by Paul, indicating McConnell supports Paul's position that an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional.

It's nonsense. Sen. Rand Paul's motion to dismiss the impeachment was a spectacular defeat for the Democrats. It snuffed out, right then and there for them, that there is not going to be any impeachment with conviction. All their bloviating and disinformation regarding what went down on Jan. 6 has been seen through by their opponents, who've now stood up and been counted. Verdict: Defeat. Yet at least two more weeks of walking through this. Why do Democrats now even bother? They can't turn around yet most would probably be glad to do so if they only could.

Sure, there were five Republicans who sided with them, but it was nowhere near the 17 they had hoped for. Those five -- Mitt Romney, Pat Toomey, Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins -- are all dyed-in-the-wool NeverTrumps who have never given President Trump the benefit of the doubt. We already knew they'd do it, it's part and parcel of being anti-Trump. As for the Democrats, their impeachment bid, with all its quasi religious procession walks from the House, and its souvenir pens, is another complete loser for Democrats.

The vote signalled that this impeachment move, even flimsier and more kangaroo-trial-like than the last one a year ago, is going to go down in flames. For Democrats, that's two, and apparently they learned nothing from the last one. Democrats are 0 for 2 in their nonstop hate for Donald Trump, yet now it's clear they're wasting their time.

How's that for a legislative achievement? Not only is it a waste of time from a feckless leftist Congress, it also comes at a cost. Democrats flushed down the toilet the honeymoon beginnings of the Biden presidency, make it look pretty small. Biden, of course, was too cowardly to tell them to cut it off as a sideshow interfering with his political honeymoon. Biden's weakness in the face of these clowns is exposed along with this, and he's a loser, too.

But wait - it gets better.

How's things for the NeverTrumps?

Turns out it's stinking bad.

According to the New York Times from a few days ago:

It’s been less than two weeks since Representatives Peter Meijer, Tom Rice and Liz Cheney broke with nearly all of their Republican colleagues in the House and voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump, but in their home states, the backlash is already growing. In Michigan, a challenger to Mr. Meijer received a boost when Steve Bannon promoted him on his podcast. In South Carolina, a local Republican is getting so many calls urging him to run against Mr. Rice that he can’t keep his phone charged. And in Wyoming, a state senator called Ms. Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, “out of touch” with her home state as he announced his primary campaign against her.

The hot-headed quest for impeachment made Democrats and their NeverTrump buddies think they controlled the show. They thought they had Trump on the ropes, his political career over.

What they didn't count on was the fact that Trump is like one of those bouncing punching bags, always bouncing back up.

Bad call, Liz Cheney. Bad call, Mitt Romney. They and all their NeverTrump buddies now find themselves trying to bail water.

Very specifically, Trump retained the love and loyalty of the people who were ever grateful for all the good things he'd done, and they weren't forgetting.

That's what's kept Republicans in the Trump camp in the Senate and perhaps the House, it was Trump's hold over millions of people that saved him. Which is a heck of a lot better than a riot, which in fact, was the work of a very few boobs and agitators.

That's the 74 million who voted for Trump.

Democrats forgot about them, they always do. Now they're the party of losers,

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of images from Nationaal Archief @ Flickr Commons / public domain, and DNC logo.