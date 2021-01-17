Everyone talks about RINOS, but what about DINOS?

RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). It's a popular pejorative for those members of the Grand Old Party who govern and legislate like Democrats. But why don't we hear about DINOs? It's surprising, given that the designation includes just about all of them.

How do you define a "democrat"? Is it someone who believes in free and fair elections, in liberal ideals of tolerance and the free exchange of ideas, in the importance of compromise? Today's Democrats have shown little sympathy with any of the above.

Cancel culture is totally alien to the American tradition. It comes right out of Mao's tradition. Yet Democrats have been silent as it rips through American society. They applauded Twitter's ban of President Trump, based on a Kafkaesque reading of two of his tweets. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) praised the ban as analogous to the capture of Saddam Hussein.

Nor have we heard a peep as Big Tech shut down Twitter challenger Parler. The Democrats' most influential and radical members, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), are talking about "reining in" the media, which spread "disinformation and misinformation." Who is to discern fact from fiction? Comrade AOC, we expect.

Neither have Democrats shown themselves to be fans of free and fair elections. Not only couldn't they come to grips with Donald Trump's 2016 victory, smearing it with fabulist claims of Russian collusion, they seem bent on ensuring that no Republican wins again.

They don't want to compromise with their opponents; they want to smash them.

That one-party rule is the Democrats' fondest wish is evidenced by House Resolution 1, a bill they introduced in 2019 dedicated to "election reform."

"House Resolution 1 is the designation for the first bill unveiled in any new Congress. It's designed to highlight the majority party's top priority," wrote Wall Street Journal editorial writer Kimberley Strassel on Nov. 12.

The bill went nowhere as Republicans blocked it. In the end, Democrats didn't need it, as Strassel notes. The COVID-19 pandemic provided cover for unconstitutional changes to election rules, ballot-harvesting, and enormous numbers of unverified mail-in ballots.

Democrats can't count on a pandemic every election. So guess what: they reintroduced as H.R. 1 on Jan. 4. The "For the People Act of 2021" appears identical to the "For the People Act of 2019."

Democrats also introduced a bill to turn Washington, D.C. into a state. A 50-50 Senate, with the V.P. breaking the tie, is a little too close for comfort.

Republican politicians warned that Democrats would try to make D.C. a state, meaning two additional guaranteed Democratic senators, and it turns out that those warnings were justified. Is an attempt to pack the Supreme Court far behind?

If they succeed, Democrats hope it means a permanent majority in the Senate.

The RINOs were weak-kneed representatives so bent on compromise that they ended up backing the other side. DINOs are hard-nosed authoritarians hell-bent on ensuring their dominance permanently in a one-party Amerika.

David Isaac is managing editor of World Israel News.

Image via Pixnio.