The organized disappearing and banning of Donald J. Trump

In recent times, most presidents upon leaving office have quietly retired to their home states to pen their memoirs, appear at patriotic or commemorative events, and lend their wisdom to university panels or think-thank sessions. Former President Bill Clinton (D), by virtue of his wife's political ambitions, his daughter's whatever, and of course his own ego, was much more visible, remaining on the world stage with his Clinton Foundation, which keeps the entire family nicely afloat. And very unlike the others, the Obamas (D) have remained very visible — not leaving Washington, D.C., but instead purchasing a lavish home in the city's most upscale neighborhood plus another $14,000,000 estate while flitting around the world.

However, Big Tech, Big Media, major entertainment, all populated by many people with small and minor minds, are now waging an all-out campaign to have President Trump disappear. He and his followers are being purged, censored, fired, silenced, unhosted, destroyed.

Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, etc. not only deplatformed him — for life, by which they apparently mean his, not their companies — but ganged up on alternative site Parler, which hosted Trump and the many newly acquired clients, effectively shutting it down. And James O'Keefe of Project Veritas, captured Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's plots for more censorship, more silencing.

EXCLUSIVE: Twitter Insider Records CEO Jack Dorsey Laying Out Roadmap for Future Political Censorship … 'We Are Focused on One Account [President Trump] Right Now, But This is Going to be Much Bigger Than Just One Account' and it's going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration."

Not to be left behind, New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio, jumped into action. While his city sinks into bankruptcy and crime, de Blasio fights back, announcing:

"The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts." The three contract [sic] are for Central Park public entertainment facilities — the Michael Friedsam Memorial Carousel and the Lasker and Wollman skating rinks. The Democratic mayor says the contracts will be terminated in February. However, Politico reports they were set to expire this spring. New York City had a $2.5 million, 10-year contract for the carousel, set to expire April 9. The contract between the city and the Trump Organization for the two skating rinks was going to expire on April 30, also according to Politico. The city will also reportedly terminate a fourth contract – a $6.15 million, 20-year deal with the Trump Organization to manage a golf course in the Bronx that is not set to expire until April 30, 2032.

Oh, by the way, who do you think paid for and rehabilitated the skating rinks back in 1986, at his own expense, when incompetent city officials fell behind on an overly expensive project and were unable to complete it? Why, young real estate magnate Donald J. Trump, of course. Remember that, because de Blasio plans to rip off all commemorative plaques and any remote mention that bear evidence of Trump's generosity to his native city.

And it continues with actor Macaulay Culkin, now 40 years old and living off his childhood minutes of fame in the 30-year-old Home Alone movie series, who wants to remove a small scene between a kindly Trump and Culkin in the series' second installment.

Macaulay Culkin said he's "sold" on the idea of not only removing, but replacing, one of his Home Alone 2: Lost In New York co-stars – Donald Trump. (snip) the Home Alone lead actor has interacted with and supported social media fans suggesting that Trump, who made a brief cameo in the Home Alone sequel, be removed from the beloved Christmas film. "Bravo," Culkin replied to a Twitter video that had edited Trump out of his cameo from the film's scene at the Plaza hotel.

More to come.

Eerie and frightening strains of Communist Russian dictator Stalin's blotting out, retouching arise.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.