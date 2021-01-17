Biden had better be ready for illegal alien caravans from down south

On Wednesday, our new president and first lady will do the traditional dance. We wish him well because he is going to need a lot of help, especially when he finds out that the caravans are moving north again. It's amazing how people will react to what you say in the campaign.

This is from Fox News:

A migrant caravan moving from Honduras toward the U.S. border is calling on the incoming Biden administration to honor what it says are "commitments" to the migrants moving north, amid fears of a surge at the border when President-elect Joe Biden enters office. More than 1,000 Honduran migrants moved into Guatemala on Friday without registering, The Associated Press reported. That is part of a larger caravan that left a Honduran city earlier in the day.

So they are coming. Are you surprised?

The wild card here is President López-Obrador of Mexico. He faces a tough COVID crisis and a rebellion by business-owners, such as those who own restaurants, who can't make a living under the lockdown.

Why would he allow migrants to enter Mexico at a time like this? My guess is that he won't and keep the caravans south of Mexico. At the same time, the caravans could start in Mexico, especially the many off work because of a bad economy.

No matter what, it will test the new president quickly.

Image: jlhervàs via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.