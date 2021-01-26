Educating our sons and daughters about the new gender realities

"Any school that receives federal funding—including nearly every public high school—must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls' sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department." —Abigail Shrier, "Joe Biden's First Day Began the End of Girls' Sports"

An opportunity awaits! Concerned conservatives, this is your moment to educate your children in the ways of the "real world," according to liberals. Now that Biden is on the verge of miraculously curing COVID, allowing schools to reopen, you've been given carte blanche to have your rugby- and football-playing macho boys (even the ones not quite good enough to make varsity) join the girls' volleyball, soccer, and track teams and other sports teams this spring.

Just think of the fun! All your sons have to do is "self-identify" as a girl. It seems as if that is the only qualifier. No surgery, no make-up or clothing, and no giving up on dating girls (as long as your son identifies as a lesbian). There's also not a time requirement. That is, your sons won't be stuck self-identifying as girls forever. They can do it for a semester or two and then fluidly go back to identifying as boys.

All your sons need to do is announce an identify "preference" for the season of whatever sport, walk into the girls' locker room, and do their thing! Make way! Bring all your friends!

You may have to explain to your sons that they should still behave respectfully to the girls they are demeaning simply by seizing on the girls' biological identity. Maybe it's not a good idea to walk stark naked to the after-game shower.

Also, as a parent, you can let them know that you understand that they are boys in fact but explain that our culture now demands that they explore their feminine side to gain a greater understanding of what it means to be female — and to help the girls' teams at their schools win. Remind them that they don't have to get stuck there for more than the season.

And again, even if they "self-identify" as a girl, your boys don't have to come to school in a dress or wear lipstick. Girls don't do that anyway these days.

If your sons are less than enthusiastic about this plan, tell them this is a unique educational experience they are being afforded. Indeed, you'll expect ongoing reports of what befalls them when they follow the letter of this new educational mandate.

All this would be mightily instructive for your sons and, if practiced broadly across the USA, could be a civics lesson worth learning. Yes, this might ruin girls' chances to win athletic scholarships, but oh, well. That's the price of modernity. Besides, it would also give the girls an experiential leg up on co-ed dorms when they do go to college (albeit without those scholarships).

Please pass my suggestion on to everyone you know. After all, bringing leftist dreams to reality will have a profoundly better result with larger participation!

Image: Boys win girls' races in Connecticut. YouTube screen grab.