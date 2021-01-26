It didn't take long for Joe Biden to mistreat American Indians during his presidency

To satisfy the wealthy insulated elite who abound in President Joseph R. Biden (D)'s administration babbling about "climate change" and the environment, the new president canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1 of his infant presidency. By scribbling his name on that executive order, Biden angered our good neighbor to the north, Canada; slashed tens of thousands of solid middle- and working-class jobs both in the U.S. and in Canada; added to the unemployment crisis caused by the Wuhan virus pandemic; decreased our oil independence while increasing our oil dependence on Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China, among others; will inevitably cause an increase in the price of oil, which will hit the middle class especially hard...and oh, by the way, will increase air pollution because the pipelined oil will now have to be transported by...trucks, which use...oil.

But wait...there's more! Biden's action is...well, racist, as it severely harms non-white people — in this case, Native Americans, Indians, especially the Ute Indians.

Replying immediately to Biden's drastic order, Luke Duncan of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee shot off a letter to Scott de la Vega, acting secretary of the interior, protesting that the "order is a direct attack on our economy, sovereignty, and our right to self-determination." which also "violates important principles of tribal sovereignty and self- determination."

Oh, and it was also a violation of previous agreements the Ute had with the U.S. government.

Although Duncan respectfully requested prompt attention to this vital matter to his people, Biden and de la Vega have not yet replied.

Ironically, a few weeks earlier, the Ute were quite optimistic about the new president, as seen in this post on their website:

The federal government may not have a stellar track record when it comes to keeping promises with Native Americans, but tribal leaders in Arizona said they think President elect Joe Biden could be the exception. Their hopes were reinforced last week when Biden nominated a Native woman, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., to be secretary of Interior. If approved, she would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Now the Ute have learned that Democratic White Man Joe Biden blows hot air and does not keep promises.

Image: jlhervàs via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.