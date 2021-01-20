Democrats’ Favorite Year

Sometimes you just get on a roll. The Democrats certainly are on one now. They achieved their 2020 vision…and then some.

They used the Chinese Virus to frighten, lock down and intimidate the citizens of the nation they control and yet despise. They cheered on domestic terrorists as they burned and looted city after city for months on end. Many even applauded them when they proclaimed and set up “autonomous zones” in several large cities. Then they demonized the tiny fraction of Trump supporters who, in a calamitous error in judgement, broke some windows and took a stroll through the Capitol Building, calling them domestic terrorists. They said it was an insurgency. Really? They were back in their offices a few hours later, itching to impeach the president of the United States.

Insurgency: The organized use of subversion and violence by a group or movement that seeks to over-throw or force change of a governing authority.

That’s funny, that sounds like exactly what the Democrats have been doing for four years now.

Now that the Democrats control the military, too, they are using a good chunk of it to protect and defend Joe Biden at his inaugural. And, unconstitutionally, they are vetting each of the 26,000 members of the deployed National Guard to make certain there are no radical right-wing extremists who may be closet Trump supporters and/or believers in government of, by, and for the people in their midst. That is by turns scary and vomit-inducing. Or should be.

Biden is reportedly planning on issuing as many as 17 Executive Orders on his first day on in office. Virtually all of them will be bad for America. The Democrats plan to utilize the Second Trump Impeachment farce sham trial to distract Americans while they rapidly ram through an extreme leftist agenda. (Nothing says “healing,” “unity” and “magnanimity” like impeaching a president – again -- after he has already left office.)

Once they have done all this, they will get on with thanking China for making it all possible, thus neatly wrapping things up. Ah, the circle of life.

We have born the brunt of a second set of Intolerable Acts, this one forced upon us not by the British, but by our own government; not by the redcoats, but by blue staters.

Their actions cannot be considered anything less than evil by a moral person, regardless of ideology.

Yet, Democrats will surely look back on recent events and say, “Those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end…”

And they probably never will.