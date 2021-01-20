Communities and national healing

As this country enters uncharted waters, it is important to remember who we are and what makes us American. Being American is not defined by the color of our skin, sexual orientation, digits in a bank account, nor political affiliation. Being American comes from within, who we are as people, and the roots that nurture our communities.

In recent travels I stopped at a truck stop in middle Nebraska. There was a man in front of me at checkout wearing a FedEx uniform and headset doing his best to cheer up the lady standing behind the counter who looked to be having a bad day. He cracked a few jokes and said, “smile!” to the lady prior to leaving. The lady was displaying a vibrant smile as I walked to the counter to purchase my items. Many miles down the road there was a horrific single-car accident. A FedEx truck and a pickup had pulled over to assist. That same man wearing a FedEx uniform was standing next to the wrecked vehicle with a fire extinguisher and did not leave until after first responders had arrived. In those two brief observations, that man had cheered up a stranger and stood by to protect two more. The FedEx driver, whom I had never met nor spoke with, stood as the definition of an American.

Eastern Idaho was hit with an early hard freeze in the second week of October 2019. Farmers in the area scrambled to harvest their crops and some were in peril unable to do so. What do healthy communities do when a neighbor is in need? They bond together to help one another, no government interaction required. In a video that went “viral” at the time, a long line of neighbors with their harvest equipment quickly assembled in a snowstorm to save their neighbor’s crop. Such stories are common across our country’s farming communities. Although rural Americans are geographically far apart, their bond to one another is anything but.

There are nearly endless stories of neighbor helping neighbor in this country, one only needs to be part of their community to hear of them locally. The word of mouth, or storytelling, is a time-tested ability of humans to share the good, the bad, and inspiration to endure.

Social media platforms have edged their way between people in an attempt to be community. We have learned (particularly recent) by the actions of these massive social media platforms that their intent is anything but to build community. Alternative social media platforms may seem to be the “cure” for the upending to freedom of speech by the current social media platform giants. Do not be fooled. Anything other than direct communication with members of your community is subject to not only misinterpretation, but censorship.

Rebuilding our communities will help to mend our troubled hearts and minds. Try giving your neighbor a call or stop by with a plate of cookies. Organize a neighborhood barbeque. Ask your neighbors if they need help with anything. Helping one another will prove to bring our spirits bright and provide the strength needed to heal our nation. Local, state, and federal governments do not make America, the people do.

Our country was fabricated by good men, and those who live their lives within her borders are good people. We must re-root our communities so that something greater may grow and prosper from it.

Image: Vkw.studiogood