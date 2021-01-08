As the Republic dies, Congress bathes in self-pity

The sea of protesters spanning from the Capitol Building's lawn to the Washington monument the afternoon of January 6 was profound to say the least. Their message was direct and patriotic: the people demanded their voices and votes be heard by members of Congress. The actions and statements made by members of Congress on the House floor late into the night Wednesday and early in the morning hours of Thursday would indicate that the voice of the people shall not be tolerated and that they, the members of Congress, were the victims of what unfolded during the protest.

D.C. police reported the deaths of four Americans who attended the D.C. protest. Three died due to "medical emergencies," and one was shot by a member of the Capitol Police. The victim, reported by The Gateway Pundit, was 14-year USAF veteran Ashli Babbitt. Ashli Babbitt had no weapon other than a Trump flag worn as a cape and a patriotic backpack. From the heart-wrenching video (viewer discretion advised), it appears as though Ashli was attempting to clime through a window to gain further access to the Capitol Building.

Call them what you wish, but there is evidence that members of both sides of the political argument stormed the Capitol Building. In contrast to the months of rioting last year by the militant left, the aftermath of Wednesday's protest in D.C. did not yield buildings being burnt to the ground and law enforcement utilizing "kid gloves" with protesters. Certainly, no members of Congress were harmed or in imminent danger of harm due to the absence of weapons by protesters. Apparently, the member of the Capitol Police who chose to discharge his weapon drew the line in the sand for entry to the People's House.

Nearly all members of Congress released statements and included in their electoral count speeches reactions to what unfolded at the Capitol Building. It was entirely clear, after listening to several speeches from members of Congress, that the body of 1,000,000-plus American citizens gathered in D.C. was to be equated with the few who engaged police and entered the Capitol Building. Members of Congress spoke empty words decrying the violence, condemning and blaming the president, and worried about themselves. They had every negative word for the body of people gathered at the capital they could muster. Those who traveled from all corners of the country who peacefully protested were given no credence, certainly not the title "patriot." Congressmen complained that they were the victims because they had to hide under a desk and take refuge from unarmed people entering the People's House.

The deaths that occurred during the protest are tragic. Ashli Babbitt defended the country and all members of the legislative body while serving in the USAF only to be struck down for her crime of entering the People's House.

The other death that occurred is that of our constitutional republic. There can be no constitutional republic, a representative form of limited government, when there are no longer free and honest elections. Those who live their lives within the lines drawn on a map labeled "United States of America" are now sheep, with the wolves deciding what will be served for dinner. The voices and vote of the people no longer matter. The primary goal of government is now those in the government. Congress has made it clear that it will not tolerate the will of the people. D.C. police have made it abundantly clear that entry into the People's House will be on their terms.

What is unclear is the reaction, if any, from the American people. The words I heard spoken by many leaving the Capitol grounds Wednesday are not appropriate for print. However, many statements began with "Congress has refused to listen to the people."

Image courtesy of Ryan Smith.